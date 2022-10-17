Clase Azul México Debuts Tequila Día De Los Muertos Colores

Mexican luxury brand, Clase Azul México, is known for its exquisite artisanship and distillates and has announced the release of Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Colores.

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

The Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Colores is the second installment of an annual series of limited editions the luxury brand began in 2021. The series is called Nuestros Recuerdos (“Our memories”) and Colores will debut with 6,500 decanters across the globe. This year’s installment pays tribute to the vibrant colors which play a significant role in the emotional significance of the holiday.

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday which honors and celebrates the memory of loved ones who have passed. Steeped with traditions drawn from a variety of influences, it is often associated with flavorful foods, captivating scents and sounds, and decadent displays of color. Due to its importance, this two-day festivity and its associated traditions were inscribed into UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2003.

“Día de Muertos is one of the most important celebrations in Mexican culture, it’s a time of remembrance and gathering, so creating a decanter that embodies so much meaning and nuance is no easy feat,” explained Clase Azul Creative Director Miguel Hernández. “This year’s edition, Colores, has left me with a deep sense of pride in my team for conveying what this holiday represents and the role that colors play in it for so many.”

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

For this limited edition, Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco orchestrated a unique 28-month aging process for its añejo tequila which began in American whiskey casks for 22 months and concluded in artisanal rum casks from the island of Martinique for an additional six months. The Mexican tradition of calaveritas inspired not only the decoration of this limited-edition decanter, but also the extensive and diligent creation of its tequila.

“With this edition we remember, as we do every year, all of our loved ones who are no longer with us” explained Tinoco. “So, inspired by the calaveritas created as tokens of their memory, I wanted to craft this tequila through a double aging in casks of American whiskey and a fine finish in rum casks from the island of Martinique which naturally impart a hint of sweetness to the tequila.”

As part of the calaveritas inspiration, white glaze was applied to the exterior of the ceramic to represent the alfeñique from which these sweets are made. The base of the decanter features an illustration that portrays traditional Día de Muertos decorations such as papel picado, marigolds and skulls. The finishing touch on the decanter is a multi-colored ornament inspired by calaveritas. Each calaverita is handmade by Mexican artisans and takes about 12 days to complete.

Photo Credit: Clase Azul México

Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Limited Edition Colores is available in a one-liter decanter, 40% ABV (80 proof), for $1,050.