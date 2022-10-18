Tony Parker
Julia Roberts Honored By Pal George Clooney At Second Annual Academy Museum Gala

Haute Scene, News

Academy Museum
Julia Roberts

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Academy Museum of Motion Picture held its second annual gala on Sunday night, raising $10 million to support the museum’s access, education, and programming initiatives.

Academy Museum
Amal and George Clooney

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dedicated to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking, the gala was generously presented by Rolex—founding supporter and official watch partner of the Academy Museum—and co-chaired by Academy Award-winning actor and Academy Museum supporter Halle Berry, Academy Museum trustee and producer Jason Blum, Academy Museum trustee and screenwriter-director-producer Ryan Murphy, and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.

Academy Museum
Olivia Wilde

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The evening was a star-studded affair (seriously, the creme de la creme of Hollywood came out) that honored four Hollywood icons for their contributions to film both past and present.

Academy Museum
Lily Collins

Photo Credit: Getty Images

George Clooney presented Academy Award-winning actor Julia Roberts with the inaugural Academy Museum Gala Icon Award for her decades-long career in cinema and her significant global cultural impact.

Academy Museum
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Visionary Award was presented to Academy Award-winning actor Tilda Swinton by longtime friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino for her extensive body of work that has advanced the art of cinema.

Academy Museum
Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This year’s Vantage Award was presented by Daniel Kaluuya to Academy Award-winning director, producer, and writer Sir Steve McQueen for his work helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

Academy Museum
Christina Ricci

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Icon, Visionary, and Vantage Awards, fabricated by UAP, are solid cast stainless steel statuettes inspired by historic versions of the Oscar statuette; they are mirror polished by hand and attached to a cast bronze base with an engraved stainless steel nameplate affixed.

Academy Museum
Alicia Vikander

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Groundbreaking producer and Academy Museum trustee, Miky Lee received the Pillar Award from Jeffrey Katzenberg acknowledging her exemplary leadership and support for the international film community. The Pillar Award, designed by the Haas Brothers and fabricated by UAP, is solid cast bronze, hand polished, hand stamped, and triple plated in nickel, copper, and 24k gold.

Academy Museum
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Now in its second year, the Academy Museum Gala is an annual celebration that reflects the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global art form and cultural force.

Academy Museum
Emma Stone

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The event was attended by some of Hollywood’s most prolific and notable actors, filmmakers, and industry executives as well as members of the event’s host committee who came together to support the museum. Guests included: Congressman Adam Schiff, Adrien Brody, Alan Bergman, Alana Haim, Alana and Steve Polacheck, Academy Museum trustee Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, Alexa Demie, Alexandra Daddario, Alicia Vikander, Allison Janney, Amal and George Clooney, Amber Valletta, Andrea Nevins, Academy Museum trustee Arnaud Boetsch, Ashton Sanders, Ava DuVernay, BJ Novak, Academy CEO Bill Kramer, Academy COO and Academy Museum General Counsel Brendan Connell, Jr., Brian Swardstrom, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Bryan Lourd, Brynn Saban, Chloe Zhao, Christina Ricci, Chudney and Joshua Faulk, Cleo Wade, Colman Domingo, Daniel Kaluuya, Danny Elfman, Danny Ramirez, Academy Museum trustee David Dolby and Natasha Dolby, Derek Blasberg, Diana Silvers, Diego Boneta, Djuna Bel, Academy Museum trustee Dominic Ng, Donna Langley, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elvis Mitchell, Emma Stone, Academy Museum trustee Eric Esrailian, Este Haim, Evan Ellis Ross, Gia Coppola, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Glenn Close, Ha Jung-Woo, Hailey Bieber, Honor Titus, Academy Museum Director and President Jacqueline Stewart, Academy President Janet Yang, Academy Museum trustee Jason Blum and Lauren Schuker, Jay Ellis, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Jeremy Scott, Jeremy Strong, Jessica Chastain, Jim Gianopulos, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joe Jonas, John Cho, Jonathan Majors, Judd Apatow, Academy Museum trustee Julia Gouw, Juliana Margulies, Jung Woo-Sung, Jurnee Smollet, Kaia Gerber, Kaitlyn Dever, Academy Museum trustee Katherine Oliver, Ke Huy Quan, Keke Palmer, Kelly Sawyer Patricoff, Kerry Washington, Kevin Huvane, Academy Museum trustee Kimberly Steward, Laura Dern, Laura Harrier, Lee Byung-hun, Leslie Mann, Lena Dunham, Lily Collins, Lous and the Yazuka, Luca Guadagnino, Mark Bradford, Max Minghella, Mia Goth, Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Ness Saban, Nicholas Ghesquiere, Nikolai Haas, Olivia Wilde, Park Chan-wook, Precious Lee, Raja Rajamannar, Rebel Wilson, Regina Hall, Ron Howard, Academy Museum trustee Ryan Murphy, Selena Gomez, Selma Blair, Sophie Turner, Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Stephen Galloway, Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell, Thuso Mbedu, Van Jones, Vanessa Burghardt, Whitney Peak, Yoon Jong-bin, and Youn Yuh-Jung.

Academy Museum
Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Following a cocktail hour in Fanny’s Restaurant, the RAISE choir lead guests to a Wolfgang Puck-inspired dinner on the Dolby Family Terrace. In a room inspired by the Hollywood landmark restaurant, Perino’s, guests were treated to a special musical performance by the iconic Diana Ross.

Academy Museum
Adrien Brody

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Laura Dern

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Kaitlyn Dever

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Selena Gomez

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Hailey Bieber

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Keke Palmer

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Alexandra Daddario

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Regina Hall

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Julianna Marguiles

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Kerry Washington

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Ava DuVernay and Chloe Zhao

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Academy Museum
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Photo Credit: Getty Images

