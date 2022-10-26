Danica Patrick Is Off To The Races As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador

Photo Credit: Red Wolf EntertainmentHaute Living is honored to announce record-breaking race car driver and world-renowned role model, Danica Patrick, as an Haute Wine Society Ambassador. The perfect candidate for the role, after retiring from her professional motorsport career, Danica has since taken on several new passions, including great food, fitness, and even starting her own wine collection.

This past weekend, an extraordinary dinner was held by Haute Living and The Macallan in celebration of the partnership and excitement of the F1 race. The magical night was held at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, a luxury hotel that opened the same day in Austin, Texas, that offers upscale amenities, from stunning skyline views to a peaceful interior and exterior space. Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with a beautiful car display by Bentley.

As the night began drinks were served, and guests were never left empty-handed. Along with Danica’s wine being poured left and right, there was a tasting for The Macallan. A signature cocktail menu was also readily available, made specifically for the event. The menu contained The F1 Sour, The Copper Old Fashioned, and The Macallan 12 Double Cask.

As guests sat down for dinner, they were served a delectable four-course meal starting off with a Brussels & Rye Bread Salad followed by a Squash Cavatelli. The main course included Beef Short Rib followed by a Chocolate Ganache dessert paired with a tasting of The Macallan 25-year-old.

In addition to the tasting, The Macallan Ambassador, Katie Nahat, raised a toast to Danica in admiration of her bold efforts to empower women everywhere. Haute Media Group Senior Vice President, April Irene Donelson, ended the night with a speech followed by Haute Living Editor in Chief, Laura Schreffler, proudly announcing the Haute Wine Society Ambassadorship.

In attendance at the dinner were a number of notable figures, including Danica’s friend, Haley Moore, and Bentley’s Marketing Manager, Goncalo Fernandes.

