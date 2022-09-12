Photo Credit: Andreas Branch/Hiram Rios/Bob Korn/Shutterstock.com

As our inaugural Washington DC cover star, we simply had to pick the brain of Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal to get insider’s guide to the city he’s played for his entire career. So without further ado, here are Beal’s favorite places to stay, play, dine, and drink in the nation’s capitol. But first…

Photo Credit: Andreas Branch

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT DC It’s super political, but at the same time, there are a lot of things to do; a lot of museums, a lot of history. Honestly, I love DC. The city is great; there’s always stuff to do. The food is great, the people are awesome, and it’s a sports town. I’ve been here going on 11 years, so it’s definitely home for me at this point.

BRADLEY BEAL’S INSIDER GUIDE TO DC

Photo Credit: Four Seasons DC

SPA. The Four Seasons Spa in Georgetown.

DATE NIGHT. It depends on what mood we’re in, but we do gravitate toward Italian. RPM Italian is always a good spot for us.

BAKERY: Sidekick Bakery

ART GALLERY: Artist’s Proof Gallery (Georgetown)

Photo Credit: Hiram Rios/Shutterstock.com

PLACE TO SHOP: CityCenter DC

HOTEL. I’ll give it up to the Four Seasons Georgetown, but [in the local area] I also love the MGM National Harbor [in nearby Maryland].

SUSHI. Sushi can be hit or miss for me, but in DC we’ll go to Nobu.

Photo Credit: Bob Korn/Shutterstock.com

MUSEUM: National Museum of African American History and Culture

RESTAURANT. RPM Italian.

DESSERT: S’mores at Urban Roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton Hotel Washington DC (@hamiltonhoteldc)

HOTEL BAR. The Hamilton Hotel has a nice bar, and I’d say that’s my favorite.

BEST DISH OVERALL: Creamy spicy crab at Nobu DC

WEEKEND HANG SPOT: Abigail

COFFEE SHOP: Busboys and Poets

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com