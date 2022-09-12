JALEN RAMSEY
Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal’s Insider’s Guide To DC

Celebrities, City Guide, News

DCPhoto Credit: Andreas Branch/Hiram Rios/Bob Korn/Shutterstock.com 

As our inaugural Washington DC cover star, we simply had to pick the brain of Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal to get insider’s guide to the city he’s played for his entire career. So without further ado, here are Beal’s favorite places to stay, play, dine, and drink in the nation’s capitol. But first…

Bradley BealPhoto Credit: Andreas Branch

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT DC It’s super political, but at the same time, there are a lot of things to do; a lot of museums, a lot of history. Honestly, I love DC. The city is great; there’s always stuff to do. The food is great, the people are awesome, and it’s a sports town. I’ve been here going on 11 years, so it’s definitely home for me at this point.

BRADLEY BEAL’S INSIDER GUIDE TO DC

Four Seasons DC
Four Seasons DC pool

Photo Credit: Four Seasons DC

SPA. The Four Seasons Spa in Georgetown.
DATE NIGHT. It depends on what mood we’re in, but we do gravitate toward Italian. RPM Italian is always a good spot for us.
BAKERY: Sidekick Bakery
ART GALLERY: Artist’s Proof Gallery (Georgetown)

CityCenter DC
City Center DC

Photo Credit: Hiram Rios/Shutterstock.com

PLACE TO SHOP: CityCenter DC
HOTEL. I’ll give it up to the Four Seasons Georgetown, but [in the local area] I also love the MGM National Harbor [in nearby Maryland].
SUSHI. Sushi can be hit or miss for me, but in DC we’ll go to Nobu.

Museum of African American History and Culture
Museum of African American History and Culture

Photo Credit: Bob Korn/Shutterstock.com

MUSEUM: National Museum of African American History and Culture
RESTAURANT. RPM Italian.
DESSERT: S’mores at Urban Roast

HOTEL BAR. The Hamilton Hotel has a nice bar, and I’d say that’s my favorite.
BEST DISH OVERALL: Creamy spicy crab at Nobu DC
WEEKEND HANG SPOT: Abigail
COFFEE SHOP: Busboys and Poets

DC
Washington DC at the tidal basin with Washington Monument in spring season.

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

