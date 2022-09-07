Photo Credit: ShutterstockIt’s that time of year again as the summer holiday comes to an and the back-to-school spirit is in the air. And for New York, that means one thing: New York Fashion Week is about to be in full swing. Making a triumphant return this Friday, September 9th, this fashion week’s lineup is about to be major. From Italian fashion houses like Fendi and Marni making a Manhattan appearance to Tommy Hilfiger making his highly-anticipated return to the New York show schedule with a “See Now Buy Now” component, this New York Fashion Week is beaming with energy.

While there’s plenty of newness entering the scene, we’re also expecting to see some of our favorite veteran designers on the runway like Altuzarra and Tom Ford, as well as the return of the week’s most glamourous parties hosted by Saks and Bergdorf Goodman. Ahead, we’re revealing some of the hautest shows we’ll have our eyes on this season.

THE NEW YORK STAPLES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The beloved brand, Proenza Schouler, will be kicking off NYFW on Friday afternoon. Always a breath of fresh air, Joseph Altuzarra will lead day two of NYFW with his show on Saturday, September 10th at 10 am. Area, the contemporary brand that has completely dominated the market, will return to New York Fashion Week after a hiatus on Monday, September 12th at 4 pm. And other Manhattan industry leaders like Carolina Herrera, Coach, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Tom Ford will be taking over the runways throughout the week. Carolina Herrera is showing on Monday, September 12th at 10 am, Coach will be showing on Monday, September 12th at 2 pm, Brandon Maxwell will be holding his runway show on Tuesday, September 13th at 10 am, Gabriela Hearst will host her runway show on Tuesday, September 13th at noon, Tory Burch has shifted to later in the week showing on Tuesday at 7 pm, Michael Kors will show on the last day, Wednesday, September 14th at 3 pm, and to close out the week (per usual) Tom Ford will take over the runway at 8 pm.

THE NEWCOMERS

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Fendi is closing out the first day of New York Fashion Week with its runway show on Friday, September 8th at 8 pm, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic it-girl bag: The Baguette Bag. Dior Beauty is also hosting intimate presentations introducing the House’s latest fragrance, J’adore Parfum D’eau. Earlier this summer, Marni announced it would be going on tour, with its next stop being New York Fashion Week. And perhaps the highlight of the week is Tommy Hilfiger’s long-awaited return to his hometown. Tommy Hilfiger will be showing on Sunday, September 11th, at 7 pm. Notably, the brand returns with a “See Now Buy Now” show that will be live-streamed globally to the Roblox community.

THE HAPPENINGS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saks

Ahead of the week, IMG — the official operator of New York Fashion Week’s NYFW: The Shows presented by Afterpay — released its programming, which will include NYFW: The Talks, IMG’s series of conversations beyond the shows at New York Fashion Week, which include: Navigating the New Phygital Age of Fashion and Art, presented by Afterpay, Cultivating the Future for Latinx Creators, presented by UPS, Mindfulness in Fashion, presented by ALO, and more.

And, it wouldn’t be a proper NYFW without vibrant nightlife. Saks’ signature NYFW party is set to return the evening of Thursday, September 8th, as well as Bergdorf Goodman’s NYFW celebration.