Modern Denim Brand Ksubi Opens In The Miami Design District

Fashion, News

by Adrienne Faurote & Catherine Buehrer

Ksubi’s latest store fiercely landed in Miami Design District, adding to its list of global store openings. Known for its streetwear, the brand has remained unmatchable for decades through its trail-blazing designs. Nothing about Ksubi is traditional, and that’s why many loyal customers continue to follow — including A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, and more.

Modern Denim Brand Ksubi Opens In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of KsubiKsubi collaborated with esteemed design firm Legeard Studio to marry Ksubi’s iconic rebellious aesthetic with the new Miami zip code. Together, they have created a concept store that evokes the brand’s edgy identity with a space catering to innovative individuals — not only is it a place to shop, but the brand has high intentions to host events around design and art. Throughout the store, you will find ultra-modern elements imprinted with the brand’s apparel creating a modern shopping experience. 

Julien Legeard, the principal at Legeard Studio, notes, “Ksubi’s brand identity is fresh, exciting, and youthful, and we, at Legeard Studio, are thrilled to have been selected to help elevate its presence in the United States. We chose to bring the brand’s identity to life through a careful play of materials, sculptural elements, and movable pieces to tell the story of a space that embraces the vibrant culture of the Design District and Miami.” 

Modern Denim Brand Ksubi Opens In The Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of KsubiThroughout the store, the brand will feature its latest denim offerings in men’s and women’s as well as seasonal pieces. As the Miami Design District is home to some of the most exclusive storefronts, Ksubi joins in good company. 

The store is located at 74 N.E. 40th Street.

