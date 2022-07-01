Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous Pets

Photo Credit: Max Siedentopf

Gucci unveils its first-ever pet collection, and it’s even grander than we could have imagined. And, as usual, the House has Gucci-fied accessories for our most beloved pets. The Gucci Pet Collection features an array of sustainable, top-notch items while intermixing Gucci’s signature motifs — from feeding dishes with cloches to leashes, collars, and carriers to customized couches.

To introduce the new collection, Alessandro Michele tapped photographer Max Siedentopf to create a glamorous campaign. A playful yet retro vibe, the campaign portrays a spin-off of Gucci’s famed 90s campaigns by creating a one-stop destination to pamper your four-legged best friend in this season’s chicest gear.

Leaving nothing off your pet’s wish list, the selection is endless — incorporating leashes of all sizes, bag holders, and cloud-like carriers in the signature GG canvas, complete with lavish, made-to-order miniature couches on which pets can lounge on throughout the day. As for the owners, the collection consists of ready-to-wear pieces that include T-shirts, knitwear, and coats, all assorted in a vibrant palette, creating opportunities for matching looks. Environmentally conscientious and forward-thinking, the House vowed to use sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, cotton, and Demetra when creating this collection.

The Gucci Pet Collection arrives as part of the “Gucci Lifestyle” collection, which launched in September 2021, an extensive product line dedicated to exploring products like stationery, games, travel sets, and loungewear in distinctive Gucci design codes.

To shop the full collection, click here — your pets will thank you later.