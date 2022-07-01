Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course

Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous Pets

Fashion, Haute Shopping

by Catherine Buehrer

Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous PetsPhoto Credit: Max Siedentopf

Gucci unveils its first-ever pet collection, and it’s even grander than we could have imagined. And, as usual, the House has Gucci-fied accessories for our most beloved pets. The Gucci Pet Collection features an array of sustainable, top-notch items while intermixing Gucci’s signature motifs — from feeding dishes with cloches to leashes, collars, and carriers to customized couches.

Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous PetsPhoto Credit: Max Siedentopf

To introduce the new collection, Alessandro Michele tapped photographer Max Siedentopf to create a glamorous campaign. A playful yet retro vibe, the campaign portrays a spin-off of Gucci’s famed 90s campaigns by creating a one-stop destination to pamper your four-legged best friend in this season’s chicest gear.

Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous PetsPhoto Credit: Max Siedentopf

Leaving nothing off your pet’s wish list, the selection is endless — incorporating leashes of all sizes, bag holders, and cloud-like carriers in the signature GG canvas, complete with lavish, made-to-order miniature couches on which pets can lounge on throughout the day. As for the owners, the collection consists of ready-to-wear pieces that include T-shirts, knitwear, and coats, all assorted in a vibrant palette, creating opportunities for matching looks. Environmentally conscientious and forward-thinking, the House vowed to use sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, cotton, and Demetra when creating this collection.

Photo Credit: Max Siedentopf

The Gucci Pet Collection arrives as part of the “Gucci Lifestyle” collection, which launched in September 2021, an extensive product line dedicated to exploring products like stationery, games, travel sets, and loungewear in distinctive Gucci design codes. 

Introducing The Gucci Pet Collection For The Most Glamorous PetsPhoto Credit: Max Siedentopf

To shop the full collection, click here — your pets will thank you later.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Weekend Getaway: Four Luxurious Destinations To Escape New York For The Fourth
News
July 1, 2022
Weekend Getaway: Four Luxurious Destinations To Escape New York For The Fourth
By Adrienne Faurote
PGA National
News
July 1, 2022
Why The Newly Renovated PGA National Is Much More Than Just A Golfer’s Dream Stay
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Scene
June 30, 2022
Haute Living Toasts Cover Star Carmelo Anthony At The Aster Los Angeles
By Mary Gibson
Dream Hollywood
Haute Crypto
June 30, 2022
Dream Hollywood Launches First Hotel NFT Membership Program, Social Club
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami