Photo Credit: Aman New York

Aman New York has finally opened its doors, and it’s one of the most buzz-worthy new stays in the Big Apple.

Photo Credit: Aman New York

Situated in the historic Crown Building, Aman New York is a temple of design, created in partnership with long-time Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architect, who has created a double-height atrium with multilayers of textured ceiling and wall panels in muted tones hints at the brand’s Asian heritage while celebrating the unceasing heartbeat of Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Aman New York

The crowning glory of Aman New York is its broad selection of buzzy social venues. Headlining these areas is its verdant 14th-floor wraparound Garden Terrace offering year-round dining, a rarity in one of the most densely populated cities in the world. The Garden Terrace is flanked with water features adding a soft and soothing touch, and fire pits creating a sense of drama and energy. Two signature restaurants include Arva, Aman’s Italian dining concept which celebrates locally sourced seasonal ingredients, and Nama, the brand’s Washoku Japanese restaurant with an intimate Omakase bar upholding the brand’s duality of East meets West. Furthermore, the Jazz Club features daily live performances establishing the hotel as a destination unto itself, interwoven into the fabric of the city.

Photo Credit: Aman New York

The centerpiece of this urban sanctuary is its spa, which is set over three floors, at the heart of which lies an indoor 20-meter pool, 10 treatment rooms, fitness facilities including the latest technologies of assessment sciences, plus two Spa Houses. A first for the city, these private Spa Houses comprise a spacious double treatment room, sauna and steam rooms complemented by hot and cold plunge pools, and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed, and fireplace.

Photo Credit: Aman New York

In addition to the expansive amenities for its 83 suites, which are amongst the largest and most generously appointed in the city, Aman New York makes history as the first hotel to house an Aman Club with dedicated facilities. Members have exclusive access to two Club lounges, a private Garden Terrace, as well as a Cigar Lounge and Wine Room, where members are offered curated programming and immersive experiences.

Photo Credit: Aman New YorkAman New York also plays host to the brand’s first urban Aman Branded Residences, a collection of 22 private homes located on the upper floors, infused with the Aman way of living centerd on understated, elegant, and architecturally designed environments.

Aman New York is located at The Crown Building, 730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019