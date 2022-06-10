There’s no denying that the culinary scene in the Magic City has been on fire the last year, with new openings and noteworthy chefs making their way down to Miami. For the first time in history, restaurants in Florida are receiving one of the most prestigious honors of receiving their Michelin stars, with Miami restaurants at the forefront of the esteemed recognition. In fact, Miami Design District’s restaurants received a total of four Michelin Stars ad four Bib Gourmand awards, further establishing the luxury neighborhood as the leader in Miami’s fine dining.

Ahead, Haute Living reveals the complete breakdown of which Miami restaurants received the highly-coveted awards — and if you’re in the area, we’re deeming these dining destinations a must-visit.

MICHELN-STARRED

Photo Credit: Courtesy of L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON

L’ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON

Receiving two stars, L’atelier Miami is the newest incarnation of the late Chef Joël Robuchon’s groundbreaking concept, which first opened in Paris’s Saint-Germain neighborhood in 2003, and has since planted roots in the Miami Design District. 4100 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

ARIETE

Ariete received one star for its modern American fare and classic cocktails served in a farmhouse-style atmosphere. The Ariete Experience is inspired by Executive Chef & owner Michael Beltran’s Miami roots, Cuban-American heritage & French culinary training. 3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL; click here to book a reservation.

BOIA DE

A hole in the wall culinary gem, Boia De received one star for its evolving menu focusing on premium Italian dishes. 5205 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

COTE

COTE, the Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ and vision of proprietor Simon Kim, unveiled in Miami’s Design District in February 2021, and since has become a neighborhood staple. 3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

LE JARDINIER

The French word for “gardener,” Le Jardinier’s cuisine and setting evoke a modern greenhouse in the heart of the Miami Design District was awarded one star. Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli’s menu is focused on utilizing the highest quality vegetables, seasonal ingredients, and fresh herbs. 151 NE 41st St Suite 135, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

THE DEN AT SUSHI AZABU

Beyond Azabu lies The Den, an exclusive hidden sushi counter helmed by Tokyo-trained chefs. It was awarded one Michelin star for its authentic Japanese cuisine. 161 Ocean Drive, Miami FL; click here to book a reservation.

ELCIELO MIAMI

Helmed by Juan Manuel Barrientos, Elcielo was awarded one start for its fine dining tasting menu called ‘The Experience’ which is a tribute to Colombian cuisine. 31 SE 5th St, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

HIDEN

Located in Wynwood, Hiden is inspired by the legends and tales of small secret omakase restaurants in Japan and earned its Michen star from combining an authentic Japanese fine dining experience with a fresh and new food & service concept. 313 NW 25th St, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

LOS FELIX

Los Félix is a tribute to the grandmothers who carried the fire of ancestral wisdom, the mothers who preserved ceremony, and female trailblazers. Receiving one star, Los Félix is Mexican restaurant with multi sensory celebration that honors truth through flavor, imagination through natural wine, and atmosphere through vinyl records. 3413 Main Hwy, Miami, FL; click here to book a reservation.

STUBBORN SEED

Nestled on a cozy corner in the South of Fifth neighborhood is Stubborn Seed. Known for its chef-driven seasonal American eats and craft cocktails, Stubborn Seed was awarded one Michelin star. 101 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL; click here to book a reservation.

THE SURF CLUB RESTAURANT

A Miami institution now helmed by Chef Thomas Keller located in the Four Seasons Surfside, The Surf Club Restaurant has received one star for its contemporary à la carte menu that interprets classic Continental cuisine for a modern audience. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL; click here to book a reservation.

The following restaurants received the Bib Gourmand award, which is given to high quality dining establishments with reasonable pricing: Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Itamae, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, Bachour, Chug’s Diner, Doya, El Turco, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Hometown Barbecue, Krus Kitchen, La Natural, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Phuc Yea, Red Rooster Overtown, Sanguich de Miami, Tinga y Cafe, Zak the Baker, and Zitz Sum.