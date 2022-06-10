Cover Story
From Miami To Manhattan: The New Adidas x Gucci Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping Destinations

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

by Catherine Buehrer

The New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciThe highly-anticipated adidas x Gucci collection has officially landed, inviting the Three Stripes to the House of Gucci. Inspired by the tradition of the two iconic brands, Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, teamed up with Adidas to infuse Gucci’s Italian craftsmanship and creativity into Adidas’ retro yet, trendy athleisure. Michele presented a soft launch highlighting some of his favorite pieces at Exquisite Gucci’s Fall 2022 Runway Show, and it’s just as good as we imagined. 

Resembling the sartorial streetwear creations found in the adidas x Gucci lookbook, the collection aims to evoke the nostalgic allure of stripes and emblems of the House through a series of sports-inspired streetwear, accessories, and more. Undoubtedly, the centerpiece of the collection is Gucci’s unique take on the famous Adidas shoe: the Gazelle. 

To mark the release of the exciting launch, the duo has selected eight premier locations to house the interactive pop-ins and pop-ups. In particular, Miami’s Aventura Mall will become home to the latest’ pop-in’ format within existing stores and will showcase the new adidas x Gucci collection, along with New York Wooster Street and Fifth Avenue, Gucci East Hampton, Chicago Michigan Ave, Houston, Atlanta Lenox, and Holt Renfrew Toronto Yorkdale. Together, these stores will provide a bespoke experience starting from June 7th through showstopping, immersive environments that embody Gucci’s tradition of breaking creative boundaries. Gucci’s collaboration aims to use these locations as a launchpad to connect with local communities and further engage clients worldwide. 

Ahead, discover some of Haute Living’s favorite pieces from the collection.

The New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciThe New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciThe New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of GucciThe New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci The New Gucci x Adidas Collection Has Officially Landed At Premier Shopping DestinationsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

