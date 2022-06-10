The Four Seasons Resort in Dallas is partnering with Club Dallas at Las Colinas and Veuve Clicquot for Club Clicquot – the most stylish event of the summer. The Club Cliquot Package starts at $1,000 USD and entrance to the event is exclusively offered to those who buy the package for their stay or are Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club members.

The opening party will take place on June 25, 2022, at The Terrace where Veuve Clicquot champagne will be free-flowing for all guests to enjoy. The Four Seasons will be serving over-the-top appetizers and desserts including Apple Bellinis, Oysters Mignonette, Maine Lobster Rolls, and Truffle Deviled Eggs. Veuve Clicquot will amuse its guests with live entertainment by The Motion Band, casino games, a 360-degree photo booth, a cigar roller, and lawn games. After the event, guests will take a picturesque path back to their Villas using a route that has been certified by the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.

Veuve Clicquot was founded in Reims in 1772 by Madame Clicquot known as “La grande dame of Champane.” In 1805, she transformed Veuve Clicquot with her spirit, innovation, and boldness, making her one of the first businesswomen of modern times. Through this collaboration, This summer the Four Seasons invites its guests to cool off and enjoy its cosmopolitan amenities and nature-filled surroundings.

To book the Club Clicquot Package, call the Reservations Department at 972 717 2499.