Photo Credit: Mario Sorrenti / Hanna Tveite

Kim Kardashian has officially announced her newest venture, her skin care line, SKKN, which will be available for purchase later this month. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” the reality star, 41, tweeted earlier this week.

Photo Credit: Hanna Tveite

The brand is set to launch JUNE 21ST AT 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET exclusively on http://skknbykim.com where fans can also sign up now to be notified when SKKN’s products become available for purchase. This rejuvenating nine product skin care ritual has been developed by Kim Kardashian exclusively from start to finish. Kardashian’s newest products consist of : a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and a hydrating night oil. She has truly gone a whole 9 yards here! SKKN’s products all come in a clean refillable packaging of neutral hues. All products are formulated with clean ingredients which are specifically designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures of any age.

Photo Credit: Mario Sorrenti / Hanna Tveite

Kim is well equipped to launch SKKN after just a short amount of time thanks to her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands which she is currently rebranding amid the star’s divorce from Kanye West. Focusing on SKKN and its launch, Kim has been able to keep her mind business focused as well as family oriented. Despite her divorce with West, he has provided support and is even helping with the rebranding of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance as Kim’s goal is to rebrand these companies to fall under the same umbrella as SKKN and Skims. “What I really wanted to do was, I felt so bad that the customer had to go from KKW Beauty, then would go to KKW Skin, then would go to KKW Fragrance — that’s shipping costs at three different websites. And I felt so bad. And then Skims, you know what I mean? So I wanted one beauty brand.” said Kardashian in a recent podcast interview with Not So Skinny Not So Fat Podcast.