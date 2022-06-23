Carmelo Anthony
Inside Hidden Worlds’ First-Ever Immersive Dining Experience In Miami

Haute Cuisine, News

by Catherine Buehrer

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hidden Worlds Entertainment, Inc.Discover the Hidden Worlds: It is time to act upon your innermost curiosity and uncover the world’s greatest mystery by embarking on a culinary journey unlike no other that honors both fine dining and the environment. Curated by Hidden World’s Entertainment, the new Miami pop-up has launched a unique, ocean-positive experience featuring a 360-degree installation of a hidden aquatic atmosphere. 

“Miami is unlike any other city combining beautiful nature with world-class entertainment, but it is also at risk. From the loss of biodiversity to plastic pollution, the magic city faces serious environmental challenges,” said Daniel Hettwer, Hidden Worlds Entertainment CEO. “Luckily, Miami is also evolving to be a world-leading hub in tech, art, and conservation, connecting the human capital we need to solve our ecological crises. That is why Hidden Worlds is not only launching our first impactainment experience in Miami; we’re making Miami our permanent home—developing impactainment from Miami for the world.”

The installation found its Miami home at the world-renowned Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach, with experiences ranging from day to night. Upon arrival, guests transport into an immersive installation designed by the grandchildren of famed oceanic explorer Jacques Cousteau, along with Hidden Worlds CEO Daniel Hettwer. During the day, guests of all ages can experience a 30-minute immersive journey through the deepest oceans and the most majestic mangroves. And to enhance the evening experience, guests are invited to spend an intimate evening with Chef Scott Linquist of Como Como and Mixologist Gio Gutierrez. 

Inside Hidden Worlds' First-Ever Immersive Dining Experience In MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Hidden Worlds

Together, Chef Linquist and Mixologist Gutierrez will host a luxuriant dinner inviting thirty-two guests for an exclusive culinary adventure. Linquist has coordinated an entire eight-course menu emphasizing ocean-positive ingredients matched with Gio’s unique aquatic-inspired cocktails for an added cost. Reservations are available but limited, with tickets starting at $250. Hidden Worlds has collaborated with beloved Miami DJs to create an extended version of the day’s programming for guests that reflects on the tabletops and throughout the dining room. 

Inside Hidden Worlds' First-Ever Immersive Dining Experience In MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Hidden Worlds

The debut has set high standards, with a mission that has vowed to honor the true beauty of nature and the importance of ocean positivity. The pop-up, Hidden Worlds, has selectively chosen Miami as its first launch and looks to instill Ocean optimism into our next generations. Daniel Hettwer, Hidden Worlds Entertainment CEO, says Miami is unlike any other city combining beautiful nature with world-class entertainment, but it is also at risk. From the loss of biodiversity to plastic pollution, the Magic City faces serious environmental challenges. Hidden Worlds will donate a portion of sales to their charity partners. Their partners include Clean Miami Beach, Oceanic, Beneath the Waves, and Pangea Seed. 

Hidden Worlds has extended their show until June 26th marking this the final week of production. The dining experience will be held Tuesday through Sunday at 8 PM, with one seating per night. Limited seats are available to book here.

