Russell Westbrook, Rosalia & More Fête Acne Studios Flagship During Fashion Week

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene

Acne Studio paris flagship store
Acne Studios, 219 rue Saint-Honoré

Photo Credit: Acne Studios

Amidst all the menswear fashion week happenings currently underway in Paris, Swedish luxury label Acne Studios debuted its new flagship store located at 219 rue Saint-Honoré, on the storied Parisian shopping street, home to Balmain, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent. To celebrate the occasion, Acne Studios hosted cocktails at the new rue Saint-Honoré store, followed by an after-party at the old Cercle Haussmann.

Among the partygoers who came out to celebrate Acne Studios’ new store were Rosalia, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Grammy award-winning musician, Kaytranada, who has a performance in Paris coming up for the European leg of his current tour.

The food for the evening was curated by one of fashion’s go-to culinary artists, Alix Lacloche. Keeping the evening festive, the crowd was entertained by live performances from Bakar and Crystal Murray with a rotation of DJ sets by Sampha, Vegyyn, Ecco2K, Pandora’s Jukebox, Dustin, and Broodoo Ramses. A steady flow of Belvedere cocktails were on hand throughout the evening. The opening of the new Parisian flagship store was a one-of-a-kind fashion affair.

Russell Westbrook at Acne Studios Saint-Honoré Flagship
Rosalía at Acne Studios Saint-Honoré Flagship
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods at Acne Studios Saint-Honoré Flagship
Hanne Gaby Odiele at Acne Studios after-party.

Kaytranada [center] at Acne Studios after-party.
Photo Credit: François Goizé

