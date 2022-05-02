Summer evokes an energy like no other, from long days that turn into even longer evenings to embracing the warmth of the sun. For the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Escape collection, the luxury Maison explores the joie de vivre of summer. Designed for both the city with sophisticated silhouettes like the classic trench and iconic Capucines bag as well as the beach with vibrant Monogram swimwear in pastels and the playful stacking of the LV Volt Play Upside Down bracelets, the collection embodies the very essence of chasing the summer sun.

CREATIVE ANDFASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES

STYLING CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL

HAIR STYLIST VIRGINIE PINEDA AT THE VISIONARIES using Sebastian Professional

MAKEUP ARTIST VIVIANNE RAUDSEPP FOR ART DEPTARTMENT using Hourglass Cosmetics

MODELS HEATHER MARKS AT PHOTOGENICS LA

FASHION ASSISTANT CAROLINA LEVI

PHOTO ASSISTANT LIV WAGNER

SHOT ON LOCATION AT 4838 CALDERON, WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA & MALIBU. Listing agents for the property: Rick Tyberg & Ernie Carswell at Douglas Elliman of California.

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON WOMEN’S