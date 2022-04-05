Photo Credit: Accor Hotels

The Plaza Hotel has been among the most storied landmarks in New York since its opening in 1890, and gained an even further indelible place in history when Kay Thompson‘s released her classic children’s book, Eloise: A book for precocious grown-ups, in 1955. But what is a stay like today? Does that brand of over-the-top, turn-of-the-century elegance still exist within these hallowed halls?

The answer, of course, is yes. This is a bucket list stay, almost a rite of passage. Something, certainly, that should be experienced at least once in a lifetime.

Quietly understated elegance is found throughout the property, but there are special suites that can be booked which will bring the stay to new heights. The palatial Royal Suite is a lavishly appointed, 4,5000 square foot, three-bedroom suite with private elevator access, overlooking Fifth Avenue and the legendary Pulitzer Fountain. Here you’ll find a stately living room with grand piano; a dining room with table for twelve; a separate library; a spacious dressing area with leather and wood paneled luxury closets and built-in drawers and storage; a master bathroom featuring beautiful mosaic floors and walls with a gilded floral motif, private WC’s, 24-carat gold-plated fixtures, and heated floor; a powder room; a fully equipped fitness room; state of the art electronic room controls for climate, lighting, and windows; a chef’s kitchen with restaurant grade appliances; white glove butler service; and bespoke experience tailored to the needs of each guest.

Moving on, the elegant Fitzgerald Suite perfectly evokes the era of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, one of The Plaza’s most illustrious guests. The focus here in this 700 square foot space, designed by Oscar winner Catherine Martin as a tribute to the Jazz Age and Fitzgerald, is on curated art and discreet white glove butler service.

Meanwhile, the dramatic, one-of-a-kind Tower Room is located on the 18th floor of one of the corner turrets of The Plaza. It features a round master bedroom overlooking Fifth Avenue, under a soaring 23-foot exposed brick turret ceiling. The bathroom here is outstanding: think mosaic tiles and walls with a gilded floral motif — and 24-carat gold-plated fixtures.

Then, of course, there is the Eloise Suite (there had to be one!) a tribute to the Plaza’s most precocious resident. This is a little girl’s daydream: where everything is pink and white, just the way Eloise likes it! Her clothes are in the closet. Her favorite books, toys, and dolls are on the shelves. Her bed has a sparkly pink headboard and there’s a zebra carpet on the floor. Above the bed is a huge neon sign that says “Eloise!” There’s even pink all over the bathroom. A stay, as per Eloise’s favorites, includes a special Eloise tea for four at The Palm Court; a gift bag with a special tote bag, Eloise robe, and other fun themed gifts; a welcome letter from Eloise herself; and welcome sweets and goodies as well as (natch) pink lemonade. There is the option to book an adjoining “Nanny” Edwardian Suite (if your own little Eloise needs a caretaker), which comes with Champagne and chocolate truffles.

There are also Legacy Suites, huge and spacious accommodations highlighted by those beautiful mosaic, 24-carat gold-plated bathrooms, marble wet bars, and white glove service.

No stay here would be complete without experiencing the divine afternoon tea at the Palm Court, which has existed for over a century, but was reimagined in 2013 to include a grand bar, tea by Palais des Thés, and a new and revised menu featuring inspired American fare. Thanks to some careful work courtesy of architect Thierry Despont, the space looks like a refreshed version of the original, with nearby Central Park (literally just across the street) serving as its inspiration. Herre, Despont incorporated potted plants, ceiling-high palm trees, trellis detailing, and custom furnishings with cane accents into his design, with a soaring, stained-glass dome reminiscent of the original built in 1907 as its centerpiece. Through April 10, the property will also serve up its Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-inspired “Midge Menu.” This includes Rubens, pastrami sandwiches, and pumpernickel-braised shredded chicken sandwiches, as well as sweets like black & whites, Tahitian vanilla cream “Lekach” honey spice cake, strawberry crème mousseline, and pink craquelin chocolate Nutella babka cheesecake.

We would be remiss in mentioning the Plaza without also urging you to try its resplendent Champagne Bar, an ethereal space perfect for sipping the finest bubblies with one heck of a vintage feel. That might be because the Champagne Bar began as the Champagne Porch, which was introduced with the hotel’s opening in 1907. The Porch was a seasonal outdoor restaurant with only ten tables, patronized by the likes of Diamond Jim Brady and the Prince of Wales. Today’s Champagne Bar was beautifully renovated in 2014 and is located adjacent to The Plaza’s lobby and Fifth Avenue foyer, serving up Cristal, Ruinart, Perrier Jouet and everything in between, alongside caviar and wines. Ask for Sala, one of the best mixologists we’ve encountered, who will pour you a glass or whip up some Plaza originals, including the Imperial Plaza — Blume Marillen Apricot eaux-de-vie, home-made clover honey syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice and brut champagne — or the Champagne Blossom: brut champagne, Marolo camomile grappa, Reagan’s orange bitters and a sugar cube in a champagne flute, enhanced with a fresh orange twist.

And last but certainly not least, though the luxuries of Fifth Avenue beckon beyond, shopping at the Plaza is a treat in itself. There’s an Eloise Pop-Up, Assouline Books, and — our favorite — a dedicated boutique courtesy of Royal perfumer Krigler, which includes the house’s latest and greatest fragrances as well as its classics. Make sure to take a whiff of Princess Grace Kelly‘s iconic Chateau Krigler 12 (which she would wear while taking tea at the Palm Court, as it happens); Lieber Gustav 14, which F. Scott Fitzgerald wore and which plays a role in the Fitzgerald Suite; Cary Grant’s favored Blue Escapade 24, a gift from his Blonde Venus co-star Marlene Dietrich; Audrey Hepburn‘s signature scent,English Promenade 19; and the latest, Palais Monarchie 218, a savory and sweet blend that’s inspired by the delectable flavors found in coffeehouses along Vienna’s famed Ringstrasses boulevard. Blended with more than 100 notes, Palais Monarchie 218, a rich, complex fragrance, pays homage to Vienna’s famed coffeehouse scene — and the acclaimed society of writers (Stefan Zweig, Hermann Bahr, Rudolf Steiner) who met there in the late nineteenth century — with a combination of savory and sweet notes that include almond, pear, cinnamon, vanilla, whipped cream and Madeleine cake. Or should that be “Eloise?”

The Plaza, A Fairmont-Managed Hotel is located at 5th Avenue at Central Park S, New York, NY 10019