On Grammy Sunday, while many musicians descended upon Las Vegas, musical icon, humanitarian and former Haute Living cover star Steven Tyler firmly stayed at home in Los Angeles to host hosted his 4th Annual Viewing Party, benefitting Janie’s Fund. The Live Nation-presented gala celebrated the biggest night in music, featuring a live viewing of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast, a catered dinner from Crumble Catering, and music and dancing with Jessie J and a special surprise performance from Tyler himself.

The event raised a record-breaking $4.6 million for Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages, one of America’s leading nonprofits, to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. The event aligned with National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Tyler was joined by over 600 friends and supporters at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Celebrities, VIP guests and Janie’s Fund supporters in attendance included Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Melissa Joan Hart, Ashley Benson, Billy F Gibbons, Matt Sorum, Kat Graham, Dyllón Burnside, Lindsay Ell, Bethany Joy Lenz, David A. Arnold, Nessa Barrett, Tia Carrere, Hana Cross, Kristin Dattilo, Grace Dove, Graham Greene, Quinton Griggs, Jxdn, Nikki Lund, Jessica Matten, Eva La Rue, The Potash Twins, Will Ropp, Carmella Rose, Dee and Suzette Snider, Stevie Salas, Raoul Trujillo, Robert Trujillo, YDE and more.

Tyler’s annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party first launched in 2018 and has since raised more than $12.2 million for Janie’s Fund. The organization has two important goals: to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma and pain of abuse. Tyler first gave voice to this cause with his hit song “Janie’s Got a Gun,” and his development of the fund ensures that vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come. Contributions to Janie’s Fund supports the LifeSet program – an evidence-based program created by Youth Villages’ that supports girls (ages 17-22) who have experience the trauma of abuse and neglect and age-out of care at the age at 18. This life-transforming “After Care” is one of Tyler’s biggest passions.

During the commercial breaks of the telecast, celebrity guests and Janie’s Fund supporters took the stage to toast the evening, introduce Janie’s Fund campaign videos and encourage donations. Speakers included David A. Arnold, Rosa Blasi, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Janie’s Fund Executive Council Member Edie Allen, and Melissa Joan Hart, who recently donated her more than $1 million “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” earnings to Janie’s Fund.

Throughout the gala, guests were entertained by Master Mentalist Lior Suchard and The London Essentials. Following the GRAMMY Awards telecast, Tyler took to the stage address the room and gave an emotional speech about reuniting in-person and why the work to end abuse is important to him. “Even in the absence of our 2021 GRAMMY party, so many of you stepped up and made generous contributions which meant we kept them safe and met their needs and ultimately more “After Care” for more girls, in more states than ever before and that takes my breath away,” said Tyler.

Tyler then introduced Elina Morrison, a recipient of the LifeSet program supported by Janie’s Fund, who delivered a heartful speech about her personal experience. “LifeSet provided me with the space to start seriously thinking about what I wanted to do with my life after I aged out of the system, and it provided me with support every step of the way. From setting up a checking account, to getting connected with quality mental health care, and having such a healthy and sustainable relationship with this program, ultimately taught me that I am capable and worthy of connection, passion and support,” said Morrison.

The event also featured a live auction conducted by Joseph Mast of Mast Auctions featuring iconic and once in a lifetime experiences. Items included the grand piano that has been traveling with Aerosmith on all tour concerts since 2011 signed by Tyler, a portrait by celebrity portrait photographer Andy Gotts, an original Mick Rock photo of Tyler performing live with Aerosmith in 1976 courtesy and in memory of Mick Rock, and more.

Tyler kicked off the after-party with a performance of “Dream On” before introducing Jessie J to the stage. She brought the crowd to their feet performing hit singles including “Bang Bang,” “Domino,” “I Want Love,” and “Price Tag.” In honor of Miley Cyrus, who was originally scheduled to perform before testing positive for COVID-19, Jessie performed “Party in the USA” with Miley’s band, a song which she wrote when she was 17 years old. “This is the song I wrote about moving to LA. Thank you for letting me have this moment,” she said before performing the song live for the first time ever. Following that showstopping moment, Jessie J was joined by Tyler for a surprise performance of “Walk this Way.”

