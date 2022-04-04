Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2022 Grammy Awards might be over, but if you missed music’s biggest night and want to feel like you’ve been rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Carrie Underwood, and Japanese Breakfast, there’s a very easy way to do so, just short of smushing your face up against the TV. That would be playing bartender and learning how to make the official cocktail of the Grammys, the Passion Drop.

The recipe includes passion fruit puree (not pheromones), ginger syrup and some vodka, and we’ve included the recipe for you below. If you’d rather have someone make this for you on the off-chance your inner bartender doesn’t want to come out to play, head to Hakkasan at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand — the site of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — to have the real deal made for you,

HOW TO MAKE THE PASSION DROP

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

¾ oz Ginger Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Shake and strain into a martini glass.

Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Hakkasan is locate at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109