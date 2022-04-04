Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field

Cocktail Of The Week: Relive The Grammys At Home Or At Hakkasan Las Vegas With The Passion Drop

Haute Drinks, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Grammy CocktailPhoto Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2022 Grammy Awards might be over, but if you missed music’s biggest night and want to feel like you’ve been rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Carrie Underwood, and Japanese Breakfast, there’s a very easy way to do so, just short of smushing your face up against the TV. That would be playing bartender and learning how to make the official cocktail of the Grammys, the Passion Drop.

The recipe includes passion fruit puree (not pheromones), ginger syrup and some vodka, and we’ve included the recipe for you below. If you’d rather have someone make this for you on the off-chance your inner bartender doesn’t want to come out to play, head to Hakkasan at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand — the site of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — to have the real deal made for you,

Grammy CocktailPhoto Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

HOW TO MAKE THE PASSION DROP

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE Vodka

¾ oz Passion Fruit Puree

¾ oz Ginger Syrup

¾ oz Lemon Juice

Method:

Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist on garnish pick.

  1. Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
  2. Shake and strain into cocktail glass.
  3. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Hakkasan is locate at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards¬Æ Viewing Party Benefitting Janie's Fund
Haute Scene
April 4, 2022
Steven Tyler Raises Over $4 Million For Charity At His 4th Annual Grammy Viewing Party
By Laura Schreffler
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Celebrities
April 4, 2022
All The Red Carpet Looks From The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
By Laura Schreffler
Tao Beach Dayclub
City Guide
April 3, 2022
Inside The Grand Opening Celebration Of Tao Beach Club On The Las Vegas Strip With Kendall Jenner
By Laura Schreffler
21 Savage
Celebrities
April 1, 2022
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami