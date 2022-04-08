21 Savage
The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach Annual Walking Tour Celebrates The Town’s Rich Design History

City Guide, Haute Design, News

Mid-century apartment by Palm Beach interior designer Scott Sanders at The Reef.

Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent; Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the Town of Palm Beach, has selected The Reef oceanfront condominium as the location for its 2022 Annual Walking Tour. Initially designed in 1972 by notable Palm Beach architect Clifford Eugene “Gene” Lawrence, The Reef is the first building south of Sloan’s Curve to achieve the Town of Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation status.

Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent; Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

The Reef is a true testament to mid-century modern—an iconic design era that has experienced a significant resurgence in recent years. It features architectural details quintessential of the time as an all-white exterior with sloping buttresses traversed by cantilevered, horizontal balconies taper as they rise toward the sky, meeting the flat roofline with subtle curves. The site plan exudes a distinct mid-century character, and each of The Reef’s homeowners has a private pool cabana decorated to one’s liking.

Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent; Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

And although codes at the time allowed for five-story residential structures, The Reef was intentionally built with only three stories; in turn, this smaller scale makes a more intimate living environment for the residents who call The Reef home.

Legendary architect Gene Lawrence surveying The Reef during its original construction. The prolific architect has thousands of Palm Beach condominium homes to his credit, including L’Ermitage, Parc Regent, Sutton Place, The Regency, Il Lugano, and The Bellaria. Lawrence’s firm also redesigned the Palm Beach Biltmore as part of the former hotel’s conversion into luxury condominiums.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

The Walking Tour event marks the celebration of The Reef’s newly appointed landmark status. Taking place today from 6 pm – 8 pm, the event will showcase a total of four apartments open for viewing, including 104 North, a colorful time capsule designed by renowned Palm Beach interior designer Scott Sanders. 104 North boasts original pecky cypress walls, terrazzo floors, and a vibrant, stylish blend of furnishings, light fixtures, and artworks — some of which were left behind by the previous owner and others acquired during Sanders’ many trips to West Palm Beach’s famous Antique Row.

A rattan bar and barstools, plus colorful artwork, accessories, and light fixtures, embody a tropical, mid-century vibe.

Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent; Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

Palm Beach interior designer & author, and Palm Beach resident, Scott Sanders.

Photo Credit: Nickolas Sargent; Courtesy of Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach

Over the past 40 years, the Preservation Foundation has undertaken numerous projects throughout the island that protect the heritage and enhance the beauty of Palm Beach. Through advocacy initiatives, educational programs, architectural resources, and cultural events, the Preservation Foundation aims to encourage the community to learn about and save the historical sites that make Palm Beach so unique.

The Reef is located at 2275 South Ocean Boulevard. For further information about the Annual Walking Tour and other events, visit the website, here.

