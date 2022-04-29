Michelin-starred Chef Akira Back and other celebrity chefs supported this year’s Chefs for Canines event benefitting Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Over 450 quality attendees from across South Florida joined star chefs and gathered at the newly renovated Opal Grand Hotel in Delray Beach for the great cause. The Chefs for Canines event benefits and raises funds for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue in the country, which has rescued over 50,000 dogs to date thanks to supporters around the globe. The sold-out fundraiser was chaired by Angela and Louis Birdman, and raised a record-breaking $501,000 for the charitable cause, with a priority fundraising event mission being setting up shelters to help rescue dogs from Ukraine.

An advocate for animals, children, and the arts, Angela Birdman strives to build up the world around her. She gives her time, energy and resources in various ways throughout the year to many organizations in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. In 2016, she founded “Walk in Style for the Animals,” which is now held annually in the Shops of Bal Harbour. In 2019 she began working as a rescue partner for Big Dog Ranch Rescue and joined the board of directors.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Attending guests had the opportunity to experience signature tastings from star chefs of restaurants around South Florida such as Avalon Steak & Seafood, Farmer’s Table, Incredibowl and Ember Grill at the Ray and the Mad Table. While guests enjoyed the spectacular food, they were Abel to bid on luxury silent and live auction items. Michelin-starred chef and TV personality, Akira Back, headlined the event, leading guests into a culinary exploration with two signature dishes from his recently opened namesake restaurant in Delray Beach at The Ray. Chef Back, who owns restaurants around the globe, earned his Michelin-star for his culinary excellence at his restaurant, Dosa, in Seoul.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

For more information on Big Dog Ranch Rescue or to make a donation, please visit https://www.bdrr.org