Meta Bounty Hunters NFT Community Gets Into The Digital World, Provides Unique Offering Through Smart Contracts

NFT collections have made significant waves in the digital space over the past year and have given digital enthusiasts something to look forward to. Many experts say this will be the biggest revenue sector of the digital space over the next 5 years. However, while many projects build a free-for-all community and place their holders on a whitelist to mint tokens, Meta Bounty Hunters NFT collection has an invite-only community of elite members who have the same goals for the digital world.

Meta Bounty Hunters NFT is a digital collection of 8,888 unique NFTs that promise value to all the members of its community and the world. The incredible road map of the Meta Bounty Hunter community not only features a P2E game, hideouts, and exclusive lairs for NFT holders in various metavers projects; it also features a first-of-its-kind reflection rewards program that benefits each NFT holder that contributes to building the community. Through this unique ecosystem, the Meta Bounty Hunters create the first project with a significant mechanism for contributing back to the community itself. The founding team is confident this unique ecosystem will allow them to achieve their objective of creating the largest elite member community in the metaverse, focused on spreading peace throughout the galaxy by empowering its community members to help others and impact lives through its Do Good Fund.

More than ever, NFT holders are looking for projects that not only feature amazing art, which the Meta Bounty Hunters have through their DC Comic artist Mike Miller, but they are also searching for true utility and value that will make the project sustainable.

In an attempt to ensure complete transparency of the road map vision for the community, the entire reflections platform is built on top of a smart contract, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of agreement between buyer and seller being directly written into lines of code. Smart contracts have been increasingly used in the insurance, supply chain management, and real estate industries. The smart contracts market is expected to reach 300 USD Million by 2023.

When an MBH NFT is purchased, the commitment to the community is that 85% of the proceeds from purchase will be contributed into a dedicated reflection pool for the MBH Community via a smart contract.

MBH will provide an audited monthly report of the total assets in the reflection pool. Through the collective contribution that the community creates, a profit is realized, reflecting back to the NFT holders and members of the MBH community. The weekly profit is paid out directly to the community through reflection rewards via the smart contract.

The Whitelist for Meta Bounty Hunters NFT already exists, and minting for people on the whitelist went live on February 10, 2022. The public minting of any remaining tokens will be on February 17, 2022. This NFT community gives you the unique ability to verify as a part of the community through the website and simply create your call sign that allows you to invite others to join this exclusive community—except unlike all other NFT projects, you could actually generate revenue just for being a NFT holder.

