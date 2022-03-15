Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

A Beautiful Legacy: Hope On The Horizon Hosts Fifth Annual Charity Event In Palm Beach

Haute Scene, Lifestyle, Philanthropy

The granddaughters of iconic cosmetics executive Estée Lauder are facing off against the ugly affliction of Alzheimer’s, and they’re doing a beautiful job of it. Sisters Aerin and Jane Lauder were the honorees at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s (ADDF) fifth annual Hope on the Horizon event recently held at The Beach Club.

The luxurious private membership club on Palm Beach was the gorgeous seaside setting for an evening of education and celebration. Following an in-depth discussion on the latest advances in Alzheimer’s prevention research, Ronald S. Lauder — who co-founded the ADDF in 1998 with his brother, Leonard A. Lauder — presented the distinguished Hope on the Horizon award for leadership, advocacy, and support of the prevention, treatment, and cure of Alzheimer’s disease to his two daughters.

Ronald S. Lauder, Jane Lauder, Jo Carole Lauder

Photo Credit: Capehart

“It’s a huge honor to be acknowledged with my sister by this extraordinary foundation, one that has been very important to our family. The work the ADDF does to prevent this devastating disease and ultimately preserve memories is exceptional,” said Aerin. Aerin Lauder is the Founder and Creative Director of her eponymous luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, as well as Style and Image Director of The Estée Lauder Companies. Her sibling Jane serves as the Executive Vice President, Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies.

“I’m very humbled and grateful to be honored by the ADDF alongside my sister. Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t just impact the individuals who are diagnosed, but also their families and friends, and a much wider array of people that really suffer from this disease,” remarked Jane.

Laura and Gary Lauder with Katherine Chan and Josh Lauder

Photo Credit: Capehart

Hope on the Horizon’s co-chairs Nancy Goodes, Bonnie Lautenberg, and Heidi McWilliams; honorary chairs Judy and Leonard A. Lauder (along with Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder); Argentinian power couple (actor and polo champion) Nacho Figueras and (photographer and fashion executive) Delfina Blaquier; Eleanora Kennedy, Heidi McWilliams, Gary and Laura Lauder, Josh Lauder, and Katherine Chan were among the notable guests and supporters in attendance. The event raised more than $1M toward drug development research to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer’s disease.

Bonnie Lautenberg, Nancy Goodes, Heidi McWilliams

Photo Credit: Capehart

Mark Roithmayr, CEO of the ADDF; Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF; and Dr. Miia
Kivipelto, Founder of the FINGERS Brain Health Institute, Professor of Clinical Geriatrics at the
Karolinska Institute Center for Alzheimer Research, and Senior Geriatrician and Director for
Research and Development of Medical Unit Aging at Karolinska University Hospital

Photo Credit: Capehart

Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier

Photo Credit: Capehart

The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer’s’ employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academic and the biotech industry.To learn more about the ADDF or to donate, visit the website, here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lisa Dahl
Haute Cuisine
March 15, 2022
Lisa Dahl Has Created A Culinary Empire In Sedona. Here’s How She Became The Restaurateur To Beat.
By Laura Schreffler
30 Montaigne Flagship Dior
Fashion
March 15, 2022
Reinventing The Dior Dream: Inside The Stunning New 30 Montaigne Flagship
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
March 15, 2022
LA Haute Spot Katsuya Makes Its New York Debut
By Shelby Comroe
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
March 15, 2022
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami