The granddaughters of iconic cosmetics executive Estée Lauder are facing off against the ugly affliction of Alzheimer’s, and they’re doing a beautiful job of it. Sisters Aerin and Jane Lauder were the honorees at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s (ADDF) fifth annual Hope on the Horizon event recently held at The Beach Club.

The luxurious private membership club on Palm Beach was the gorgeous seaside setting for an evening of education and celebration. Following an in-depth discussion on the latest advances in Alzheimer’s prevention research, Ronald S. Lauder — who co-founded the ADDF in 1998 with his brother, Leonard A. Lauder — presented the distinguished Hope on the Horizon award for leadership, advocacy, and support of the prevention, treatment, and cure of Alzheimer’s disease to his two daughters.

“It’s a huge honor to be acknowledged with my sister by this extraordinary foundation, one that has been very important to our family. The work the ADDF does to prevent this devastating disease and ultimately preserve memories is exceptional,” said Aerin. Aerin Lauder is the Founder and Creative Director of her eponymous luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, as well as Style and Image Director of The Estée Lauder Companies. Her sibling Jane serves as the Executive Vice President, Enterprise Marketing and Chief Data Officer at The Estée Lauder Companies.

“I’m very humbled and grateful to be honored by the ADDF alongside my sister. Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t just impact the individuals who are diagnosed, but also their families and friends, and a much wider array of people that really suffer from this disease,” remarked Jane.

Hope on the Horizon’s co-chairs Nancy Goodes, Bonnie Lautenberg, and Heidi McWilliams; honorary chairs Judy and Leonard A. Lauder (along with Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder); Argentinian power couple (actor and polo champion) Nacho Figueras and (photographer and fashion executive) Delfina Blaquier; Eleanora Kennedy, Heidi McWilliams, Gary and Laura Lauder, Josh Lauder, and Katherine Chan were among the notable guests and supporters in attendance. The event raised more than $1M toward drug development research to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer’s disease.

The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer’s’ employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academic and the biotech industry.To learn more about the ADDF or to donate, visit the website, here.