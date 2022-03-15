Katsuya, the internationally acclaimed culinary concept from sbe’s Disruptive Restaurant Group and renowned Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi, opens its first New York City location. The stylish sushi spot joins Casa Dani as the second dining restaurant within the Hudson Yards culinary destination, Citizens New York.

Sixteen years ago, sbe founder, Sam Nazarian, opened the first Katsuya in Brentwood alongside chef Uechi, known for his innovative style and expert execution of traditional Japanese sushi. Together, they took the LA scene by storm, and Katsuya quickly gained a cult following among celebrities and industry elite.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Katsuya

Following success in Los Angeles, Katsuya has expanded globally to locations in South Beach, Dubai, The Bahamas, Las Vegas, Kuwait, and more. This is Katsuya’s first Manhattan location. On the brand’s success, Sam Nazarian states, “With Disruptive Restaurant Group, we set out to partner with some of the world’s top culinary talent and have continued to bring these collaborations to fruition. I am thrilled to continue to expand our working partnership with Chef Katsuya, who so skillfully translates Japanese flavors and techniques to the American palate and is steadfastly aligned with our vision to make Citizens at Manhattan west a culinary epicenter in New York.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Katsuya

Katsuya’s New York location features Chef Uechi’s signature dishes including Crispy Rice, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, Seared Tuna with Japanese Salsa, Albacore Sashimi with Crispy Onion, Salmon Caviar, as well as a selection of dishes specific to New York like Spiced Beef Toban, A5 Wagyu Sukiyaki, Manhattan Maki and Hiramasa Wara Yaki. On the new Katsuya location in NYC, Chef Katsuya says, “We have been overwhelmed by the response to Katsuya across the US and are so grateful that our menu and design is resonating so strongly with diners. New York City is one of the top culinary destinations in the world, and we are excited to make our mark on the city.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Katsuya

The stunning space was designed by renowned architect and designer David Rockwell and his award-winning firm Rockwell Group and inspired by the rich Japanese craftsmanship and artistry traditions. The beautiful restaurant sits in NYC’s newest culinary destination, Citizens New York. Citizens at Manhattan West is operated by C3, the revolutionary food and beverage platform founded by Sam Nazarian. The immersive culinary destination includes food hall kiosks and a range of fast-casual dining options ranging from Asian-fusion to modern American. Citizens is anchored by Katsuya and Casa Dani.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Katsuya

Visit Katsuya’s first New York City location at 398 10th avenue.