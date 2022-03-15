Photo Credit: Adrien Dirand

The grand reveal is finally here. For weeks, the new reimagined 30 Montaigne remained a mystery on the Champs-Élysées with its massive facade covered in the house of Dior iconic branding, waiting to be unveiled. Now, after two years of renovation, 30 Montaigne has reopened its doors, inviting guests into the wonderful world that is Dior.

Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou

“I am extremely pleased and proud to see this extraordinary dream, this outstanding project – which my team and I have carried with all our passion – finally come true. More than a reopening, 30 Montaigne is a total reinvention and a living symbol of our DNA: the birth of a realm like no other in the world, where dreams are given free rein and a new, unprecedented page in the history of Dior, fashion – and Paris – can be written,” confides Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

The ‘New Look’ embodies Parisian elegance and French haute couture—for which the Maison is known—while also catapulting it into the modern era, offering a rediscovery of the heritage and passions of Dior across all luxury categories, including ready-to-wear, fragrances, leather goods, jewelry, art, and couture. The space is also home to an incredible tribute to Christian Dior’s first vocation as a gallery owner, La Galerie Dior, which will unveil the house’s exclusive archives, from couture to fragrance, through narrative scenography by Nathalie Crinière. And, for the first time ever at 30 Avenue Montaigne, there will be haute joaillerie ateliers alongside haute couture ateliers.

Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou

In addition to premier access to Dior’s creations, there are two dining destinations: Le Restaurant Monsieur Dior and La Pâtisserie Dior, both infused with the creativity of French chef Jean Imbert. Finally, within the space is La Suite Dior, a quintessential experience of the art of hospitality à la française, offering the keys to the entirety of 30 Montaigne for the most memorable of nights.

Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou Photo Credit: Kristen Pelou

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, 30 Montaigne is quite simply extraordinary. Designed by renowned architect Peter Marino—who also created the design of the boutique, La Suite Dior, Salons haute couture, Le Restaurant

Monsieur Dior, La Pâtisserie Dior and the gardens (in collaboration with Peter Wirtz)—the space celebrates multiplicity of savoir-faire, art de vivre, gastronomy and culture.

“My desire [was] to create a house in my name. A house where everything would be new.”— CHRISTIAN DIOR