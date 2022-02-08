Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nossa OmakasePerhaps Miami’s best-kept secret, Nossa Omakase is a 14-seat sushi bar nestled on a secretive side street where guests can only gain access with a chosen password. Upon entry, one is instantly immersed in the wonderful world of Nossa Omakase.

Inspired by traditional Japanese omakase through a modern lens, Nossa Omakase is a dining destination like no other, offering a 16-18 course experience that redefines interactive dining. In Portuguese, Nossa translates to “wow,” which is truly how each guest who experiences Nossa Omakase leaves the evening. Nossa Omakase was founded by four friends in South Florida, including cosmopolitan gourmands, Sebastian Labno and Astrid Ramirez. To better understand just how they mastered this modern approach to omakase, Haute Living sat down with partners Astrid Ramirez, Sebastian Labno and Joseph Citrano to understand the concept and how they were able to evolve such a traditional space.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nossa Omakase

HAUTE LIVING: How did you initially come up with the concept?

CITRANO, LABNO & RAMIREZ: The concept evolved from an adaptation of factors; first was the physical space. We located the space for our fast-casual restaurant Koa Poke. We then saw an opportunity to offer an additional dining experience in a very unique space that almost begged to become a hidden restaurant. Second, in designing the menu, we wanted to stand out in an already saturated Omakase space in Miami Beach—so we decided to create a non-traditional Omakase with homage to the Latin vibe and energy that Miami Beach is known for. Finally, we wanted to WOW our guests [by making] this a memorable and special dining experience not only with the physical space but by using high quality and unique ingredients not commonly found at Omakases in South Florida.

HL: You have truly mastered the “wow” factor in dining. What were some important aspects of building out the experience that you knew would be special?

C,L & R: In studying the behavior of guests at other Omakase experiences from Tokyo, LA, SF and NY, we wanted to find a way to keep our guests engaged in the experience. Omakase meals are typically quiet and reserved with minimal interaction between guests and chef, and guests get bored and go to the phones for entertainment in between courses. We create a fun interactive experience where guests are encouraged to engage each other and the chefs. We try to seat our guests at the counter next to other guests that have some synergy. Many times we hit out of the park, and friendships develop, and guests continue their evening with their newfound friends. Additionally, our counter is a semicircle to better allow guests to communicate with each other and create a more inviting experience for all to talk to each other. We want you to leave our restaurant having had an excellent meal that WOW’ed you, and you make a connection not only with us but maybe with some other guests.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nossa Omakase

HL: How are you evolving in the Omakase space?

C,L & R: We are constantly changing items on the menu, incorporating seasonal and unique ingredients with a strong emphasis on quality, taste, and presentation. Each dish is not only a WOW for the pallet, it is also a WOW for the eye and your camera (yes, we encourage photo-taking).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nossa Omakase

HL: Can you speak to the Temaki concept coming in March?

C,L & R: We are creating a Témaki experience with a Latin twist utilizing only the highest quality fish, including chutoro, bluefin tuna and Japanese Wagyu.

HL: We have to know—what are some of your favorite dishes on the menu?

C,L & R: The Smoking King Crab Sashimi and Smoked Otoro Sashimi. Also, the Jadori Egg on Japanese Milk Toast topped with Caviar.

Nossa Omakase is located at 1600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. There is only one seating offered per night on Thursday through Saturday, and reservations are mandatory and can be made on TOCK. For more information, please visit the website, here.