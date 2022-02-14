Aina Alive, With Her Coaching At Bee Agile, Prepares Her Students For Real-Life Scenarios

Being recognized as one of the “Top 30 Female Entrepreneurs” in 2021 by the NYC journal is an achievement that came after a series of extraordinary efforts.

Known to pivot her career at least five times, Aina Alive founded her company Bee Agile Tutoring to help people get a 6 figure job in the Tech Industry by going code-free.

The ever-growing tech industry frightens many for its frequent upgrades and complex coding. Aina faced a similar dilemma in pursuit of her dream job. She says, “IT appealed to me in a way like no other field. But going by the traditional belief, I assumed that coding or specialization was necessary. It would have taken another five years of my life. Well, I was proved wrong.”

The Agile coaching position opened many avenues for her. She became a Scrum Master and eventually got promoted as an Agile Coach after completion of MBA in technology. Soon, she realized that professionals lacked resources, tools, and guidance to thrive in the tech industry. To solve this persistent problem, she decided to put her experience to good use. She became a business coach. With her team at Bee Agile Tutoring, she created courses and workshops to arm future Tech Leaders with the right mindset, tools, and techniques. With leadership at the focus, she prepares her students for the roles like – Scrum Master, Product Owner, and Project Manager.

Unlike others, Aina’s coaching leads in the arena of human interactions. Her classes are interactive, collaborative, and engaging. Elaborating further, she says, ” My goal is to help our students grow from classic managers into Servant Leaders so that they recognize and enable human potential instead of dictating their solutions.”

Apart from assisting professionals in Tech Industry, Bee Agile works with individuals on their branding and social media visibility. Their additional services include resume writing and interview preparation for job-seekers.

A consultant, as Aina explains, is someone who puts forth a tailor-made solution for their client’s problems. On the other hand, a coach is simply a torchbearer who guides their mentees on a possible path. A mentor’s job is to make heroes out of their clients. She says, ” Apart from theoretical scenarios, we prepare our mentees for the nitty-gritty of real-life by studying real cases and scenarios, providing checklists, questionaries, and workbooks which they can start using on their first day at work.”

With her unique coaching strategy, she intends to address some of the perpetual issues of the business world –

To make her clients understand that any enterprise is a living system and not merely a static money printing machine.

To change a controlling mindset into a trusting attitude.

To explore better solutions.

To opt for an evolving mindset.

Her classic top 3 tips for professionals emerge from her difficult career path and diverse experiences.

Possess the key of rationality

Professionalism can be exceptionally challenging in the booming IT industry. One may panic as a result of the overwhelming competition. Do not hide behind the smoke of illusion. Doubts and fears are natural and need to be acknowledged. Aina suggests that penning down the personal definition of “being a professional” often helps. It shall give clarity over the skills you possess and lack.

She uses Pareto law (20% effort that will give 80% of results) to prioritize when the list is too long.

Befriend your skills

An upgraded skillset is often noticeable and attractive in any industry. Work on your soft skills and learn the tact of negotiation. Act with empathy, kindness, and compassion. A honed skillset often steals the show in pursuit of an ideal job.

Become Self-Aware

To manage a team and organization effectively, one needs to imbibe values like honesty and self-awareness. One often becomes a great leader when they practice honesty with themselves.

Aina has helped hundreds of professionals to find their dream job and is soon expanding her coaching assistance globally.

Written in partnership with Ascend