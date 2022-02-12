Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

The intimate evening was presented by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and XO Jet.

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society kicked off Super Bowl weekend by celebrating Haute Wine & Spirits cover star, NFL Hall of Fame inductee, past Super Bowl winner and Intercept Wines founder Charles Woodson on Friday evening at Katsuya Hollywood.

Woodson, who’s also a FOX presenter, was joined at the evening by partner Jeff O’Neill of O’Neill Wines and his Intercept Wine team.

The evening was presented by auto brand Rolls-Royce, who had luxe rides on display, and XO Jet. VIPs at the event included President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches and Sam Telekyan.

Haute Media Group publisher and CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words thanking and introducing Woodson, who then said a few words himself and shared his story with the assembled guests. Woodson then presented Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler with a special, signed bottle of his Hall of Fame Cabernet as a thank you for writing the story.

Later in the evening, the Haute Media Group team shared a surprise of their own, presenting Woodson with a cake emblazoned with his cover and a congratulations note for making it into the Hall of Fame.

A highlight of the evening was when television host, American football commentator, and former wide receiver Nate Burleson stopped by the event to congratulate Woodson, who he had seen across the room.

Woodson, 45, is a former defensive back who played 18 seasons with the then Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, winning his Super Bowl ring with the latter. He played college football at Michigan, where he won the Heisman Trophy and the 1997 national championship as a junior. He is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman.