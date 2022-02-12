Danica Patrick
Haute Living Celebrates Super Bowl LVI With Hall Of Fame Inductee Charles Woodson

Haute Scene, News

Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

The intimate evening was presented by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and XO Jet. 

Charles Woodson
Woodson, Kamal Hotchandani and Martin Fritsches

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society kicked off Super Bowl weekend by celebrating Haute Wine & Spirits cover star, NFL Hall of Fame inductee, past Super Bowl winner and Intercept Wines founder Charles Woodson on Friday evening at Katsuya Hollywood.

Charles Woodson
Jeff O’Neil, Laura Schreffler and  Woodson

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Woodson, who’s also a FOX presenter, was joined at the evening by partner Jeff O’Neill of O’Neill Wines and his Intercept Wine team.

Charles Woodson
Woodson, Fritsches and Hotchandani raise a glass of Intercept

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

The evening was presented by auto brand Rolls-Royce, who had luxe rides on display, and XO Jet. VIPs at the event included President & CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas Martin Fritsches and Sam Telekyan. 

Charles Woodson
Woodson and Nate Burleson

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Haute Media Group publisher and CEO Kamal Hotchandani said a few words thanking and introducing Woodson, who then said a few words himself and shared his story with the assembled guests. Woodson then presented Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler with a special, signed bottle of his Hall of Fame Cabernet as a thank you for writing the story.

Charles Woodson
Woodson displays his Haute Living cover cake

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Later in the evening, the Haute Media Group team shared a surprise of their own, presenting Woodson with a cake emblazoned with his cover and a congratulations note for making it into the Hall of Fame.

Charles Woodson
April Doneslon and Woodson

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

A highlight of the evening was when television host, American football commentator, and former wide receiver Nate Burleson stopped by the event to congratulate Woodson, who he had seen across the room.

Charles Woodson
The evening’s sponsors

Photo Credit: Red Wolf Entertainment

Woodson, 45, is a former defensive back who played 18 seasons with the then Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, winning his Super Bowl ring with the latter.  He played college football at Michigan, where he won the Heisman Trophy and the 1997 national championship as a junior. He is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman.

 

