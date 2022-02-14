Victor Cruz x Haute Living
Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars During Super Bowl LVI Weekend

Haute Scene, News

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Victor Cruz

Photo Credit: Red WoodVictor Cruz celebrates his Haute Living cover on Super Bowl Eve with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor CarsPhoto Credit: Red Wood

There’s no denying that Los Angeles was the place to be this weekend as Super Bowl LVI kicked off with exclusive events leading up to the big game on Sunday. To celebrate Victor Cruz’s recent cover with Haute Living—and his immense success both on and off the football field—Haute Living, together with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, hosted an intimate dinner and cocktail at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills in the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Guests enjoyed the famed French Chef’s specialties throughout the evening, like the Striped Bass in a special Sweet & Sour Jus and the Parmesean Crusted Jidori Chicken with artichokes and basil.

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor CarsPhoto Credit: Red Wood

Upon arrival, Cruz was warmly welcomed by Rolls-Royce CEO Martin Fritsches and Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani. And the energy of the evening—similar to Cruz himself—was infectious as everyone was excited to celebrate the famed Super Bowl Champion. 

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Victor Cruz and Martin Fritsches

Photo Credit: Red Wood

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Kamal Hotchandani and Victor Cruz

Photo Credit: Red Wood

Cruz gave a toast during the dinner saying how this weekend was a true full-circle moment for him, from playing in the Super Bowl game ten years ago to coming up on his decade-long partnership with Haute Living. Hotchandani also spoke to the strong relationship between the two and shared his excitement for what the future holds.

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Fritsches, Hotchandani, and Cruz

Photo Credit: Red Wood

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Cruz

Photo Credit: Red Wood

Other notable attendees included: Roc Nation’s Lenny Santiago, Damson Idris, and Haute Living’s Vice President of Communications & Partnerships, Lauren Mosseri.

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor CarsPhoto Credit: Red WoodHaute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor CarsPhoto Credit: Red WoodHaute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor CarsPhoto Credit: Red Wood

Haute Living Celebrates NFL Legend Victor Cruz With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Fritsches and Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Red Wood

