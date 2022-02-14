Ellinol Is The First Capsule On The Market To Capture The Health Benefits Of A Mediterranean Diet

Protemia Health has brought ellinol to market, making it the first medical supplement to harness the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, all in one capsule. Fulfilling the mission of Protemia Health, an organization that seeks to make the potential health benefits of the Mediterranean diet universal, ellinol is created with a special combination of ingredients that capture the cardiovascular health and wellness benefits of diets native to that region of the world.

“The diet of the Mediterranean is considered to be among the healthiest in the world,” says George Karlis, Director at Protemia Health. “Known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve overall cognitive functioning, research has proven that people who follow a Mediterranean diet, even as late as mid-life, have up to a 46% greater likelihood of healthy aging.”

As a diet comprised of foods that are high in antioxidants and inflammatory nutrients, ellinol captures these traits through a formula comprised of extra virgin olive oil, plus concentrated extracts taken from apples, oranges, and grapes. Without access to these high-quality ingredients on a day-to-day basis, consumers around the world can take in the elevated nutritional quality through ellinol capsules, available to order online.

“We have managed to capture the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet through our scientifically tested and patented pill that combines hydroxytyrosol from Mediterranean olives, grape seed extract, citrus bioflavonoids, and phenolic compounds, all of which have met the regulatory standards of the European Food Safety Authority and the Australian TGA.”

Promising to provide opportunities for greater health to individuals around the world, ellinol is founded on the principles of a fresh, healthy, and natural diet, and makes the nutrients native to the Mediterranean region, available to those across the globe.

To learn more about ellinol or to purchase the supplement worldwide, visit the website: https://ellinol.com

