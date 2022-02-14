Photo Credit: Red Wood

Haute Living honors NFL legend Jim Brown while supporting the Amer-I-Can Foundation alongside Louis XIII at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills.

To kick off an exciting weekend of Super Bow LVI, Haute Living hosted an intimate dinner at famed French Chef Jean-Georges’ California outpost inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills to celebrate NFL legend, Jim Brown.

Photo Credit: Red Wood

Photo Credit: Red Wood

The evening supported the Amer-I-Can Foundation for Social Change, which was founded in 1988 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame member, actor, civil rights leader, and philanthropist Jim Brown. Today, the Foundation is led by its President, Monique Brown, who has been actively involved in the organization for more than two decades. The memorable evening raised $90,000, and the Cleveland Browns Organization was also in attendance as continued supporters of the Amer-I-Can Foundation.

Monique Brown shared a toast, hosted by Louis XIII, expressing her eternal gratitude to the supporters. “We are so appreciative to all of our friends who came out to support their love for Jim and the great work we are doing across the country to strengthen communities,” she said.

Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood

Guests enjoyed the Chef Jean-Georges’ specialties throughout the evening like the Striped Bass in a special Sweet & Sour Jus and the Parmesean Crusted Jidori Chickn with artichokes and basil.

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani and Senior Vice President April Donelson were also in attendance at the event. The evening undoubtedly brought together amazing leaders in the industry that are passionate about change.

Other notable attendees included Ray Lewis, Bernie Kosar, Denzel Ward, David Njoku, Eric Metcalf, John Crockett, and Louis XIII’s Guillaume Vallet.

Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood

Photo Credit: Red Wood Photo Credit: Red Wood