Last month, creative consultant and entrepreneur Lauren Perez and her now-husband, David Waltzer, hosted a weekend-long wedding soirée in the heart of Miami Beach. The multi-day celebration started at the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, where Perez and Waltzer had an intimate ceremony honoring their Jewish faith. “The ceremony took place on the beach. And, as David and I are both Jewish, we had a traditional Jewish ceremony, including getting married under a Chuppah, as our parents wrapped us in Tallit (a symbol of unity), and the breaking of the glass. We made sure to time our ceremony so that as the sun set, guests arrived, and as the ceremony concluded, the sun went down,” reveals Perez. “Our ceremony began with a breathing meditation with our Rabbi, and David and I stood up there just the two of us—it was perfect.”

The following day was Shabbat, where the couple hosted drinks at the Setai lobby bar and an after party hosted at a friend’s home where Fat Joe performed. Perez’s wedding featured a star-studded guest list of dear friends, including bridesmaids Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid, as well as talented DJs like Zack Bia and Dza. Perez’s unique bridal style throughout the weekend garnered the attention of thousands, and Haute Living sat down with Perez to find out how exactly she curated her wedding looks.

Ahead, Perez reveals how she was able to feel like a bride while maintaining her personal style and also her fashion advice to future brides.

HAUTE LIVING: Can you walk us through choosing your wedding looks? What was the process?

LAUREN PEREZ: To be honest, I wasn’t sure, but what I did know is I wanted to stay true to my personal style as well as feel like a bride. I ended up on Pinterest pulling styles from my favorite eras and icons. I knew I wanted a dress that could look like it was 1900’s1900’s or 2021. My first and main dress was from Vera Wang, and that to me felt modern, simple but still a moment. I added the lace shirt to go under the dress to give it a vintage feel. I’m really happy with how it turned out; I felt like a timeless princess. For the reception look, I wore a custom-tailored Vivienne Westwood dress and bespoke Nike Air Force Ones.

HL: Looking back, do you have a favorite look?

LP: I truly loved all my looks. The most me look was Friday night. I wore a chrome hearts vest with Alexander McQueen pants. It was my Cher moment.

HL: How did you go about choosing the bridal party dresses?

LP: Bec & Bridge is a brand I trust when it comes to fitting right. I wanted them to be in blue, one of my favorite colors, but I also knew it would look beautiful on the beach in Miami. I was aiming for elegance and something that all the girls would feel and look in. I wanted my girls to feel special, too.

HL: What’s your fashion advice to new brides?

LP: Don’t follow what you think it should be; get creative and choose looks that best fit you. It’s the bride’s special day to shine, so my advice would truly be to pick what makes you feel your prettiest.

Perez also stresses her gratitude and the importance of having the right people around you for your wedding day. “I also had incredible vendors, partners, mend friends and family for being so supportive to David and I throughout the planning process and during the weekend! Special thanks to Creative K Catering, Event Effects, Austentacious Designs, JM Event Lighting and Sound, Lucid Candle, Cherry Los Angeles, and 818 Tequila.”