GreenCoin AI (GRC)’s ‘Burn-to-Earn’ Methodology Helps Reignite Wellness Resolutions

As the COVID-19 pandemic brought health to the forefront of the modern consumer’s consciousness, more and more individuals have been looking to amplify the effectiveness of their daily wellness routines to new heights. In fact, approximately 50 percent of surveyed Americans at the onset of 2021 revealed that improving their exercise regimen was at the very top of their New Year’s Resolutions. With 2022 fast approaching, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) , an innovative platform expertly blending both fitness and blockchain into a one-of-a-kind package, encourages users to not only get up and move but financially rewards them for their efforts.

Utilizing the burgeoning space of blockchain technology, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) gives members the opportunity to earn the platform’s signature GRC coin, by working out and breaking a sweat via its unique ‘Burn-to-Earn’ ethos. Now, the motivation to get into peak physical performance is only bolstered by GreenCoin.AI (GRC)’s added financial incentive, with every calorie burned helping build user’s long-term wealth and GRC coins easily used within the platform to buy training sessions, merchandise, and other health-centric products available on the GreenCoin.AI (GRC) ecosystem.

With plans to launch a line of artificial intelligence-powered fitness machines, from treadmills to standing bikes, in 2022, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) is set to make sticking to New Year’s Resolutions as streamlined as possible for its members. Data provided by the equipment’s built-in proprietary AI-chips will provide GreenCoin.AI (GRC) users’ individualized support and nuanced coaching recommendations, making the most out of their burn-to-earn potential and maximizing subsequent GRC coin earnings.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) likewise aims beyond the individual with its ultimate goal of positively impacting the world through its sustainable foundations. Offering an eco-friendly alternative to the high energy consumption of crypto rivals like Ethereum and Bitcoin, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) and its solar-powered GRC coins help members both feel better and do better for the planet.

With 2022 right around the corner, GreenCoin.AI (GRC)’s innovative platform is set to make achieving New Year’s Resolutions for financial and physical well-being easier than ever, one burned calorie at a time.