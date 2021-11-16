TONY ROBBINS
‘Tis The Season: Cartier Debuts ‘Love Is All’ Film With A Star-Studded Cast

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Cartier Love is All
Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CartierIn true holiday spirit, Cartier presents LOVE IS ALL, a short film dedicated to embracing the upcoming festive season as the most important time for family to come together and celebrate. The message could not come at a better time as the world continues to get back on its feet after the last year of the pandemic; all we need is, indeed, love. 

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” says Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy.” 

For the film, Cartier brought together several Friends of the Maison for the first time with an extraordinary cast including Lily Collins, Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams to sing and dance to LOVE IS ALL, a pop melody composed in the 70s by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio.   Filmed around the world, from Paris and Los Angeles to Shanghai, and directed by young British director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the film reflects what is important to Cartier: the belief that each person’s singularity is enriched by others’ and that these connections reinforce our talents. Through these twelve creators and innovators across multiple industries coming together, newfound energy is discovered throughout the joyous melody, ultimately revealing how beautiful artistic diversity is. 

Cartier Love is All
Lilly Collins

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Cartier Love is All
Willow Smith

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Cartier Love is All
Troye Sivan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

A Maison that honors universal and timeless love, Cartier ignites the holiday spirit for all in this special film.

