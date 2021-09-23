Diyàr Homes Announce $30 Million Luxury Real Estate Project In Lahore With Leading International Brands

Diyàr Homes have announced their foray into Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore with an ultra luxury $30 Million development at the heart of the cities Downtown area.

The announcement was made at a star studded press conference event at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

The press conference was addresses by Zeeshaan Shah, Co-founder Diyàr Homes; Francesco Lano, Business Development Director of Versace Ceramics from Italy; Kobi Karp; CEO and Founder Kobi Karp Architecture, Miami, USA; and Sara Rahal, CEO and Founder The Haute Interiors, Chicago, USA; and Kelly Birchmore.

Versace’s Francesco Lano announced that flooring and walls at One Canal Road in Lahore will be decorated by Versace ceramics.

The first of it’s kind luxury development has been designed Miami’s leading architect and designer Kobi Karp, with interiors by leading interior designer Sara Rahal of THI Interiors and flooring and walls finishing by leading international design house Versace ceramics.

Addressing the press conference Co-Founder Diyàr Homes Zeeshaan Shah said, “It is an honour for us to bring world leading companies of this calibre to Pakistan. Kobi Karp, Versace ceramics, Sara Rahal these are giants in the global real estate industry who will now splashing some of their magic on the primest location in downtown Lahore”.

“Under the current design scheme at One Canal Road we’re looking at a record breaking 25,000 square feet+ of amenity space including a majestic 6500 square feet lobby entrance with 28 feet high ceilings. This level of amenities are usually only found in the world’s most luxury hotels and that is the lifestyle we’re introducing to residential real estate”.

“At Diyar Homes we look at real estate in it’s true essence through the prism of lifestyle, what is the function of good real estate, it improves standards of living and we look to not only raise standards of living but create lifestyles.”

Kobi Karp lead desinger and Founder of Kobi Karp architecture “I’m really excited about our project at One Canal Road, Lahore. We have developed this in line with the highest international standards of luxury, sustainability and useability. One Canal Road will be an icon in Lahore’s skyline and landmark in the city with timeless design and offering an unparalleled”.

Representing Versace Ceramics and Gardenia Orchidea, Francesco Lanno said the leading Italian brand was excited to be working on a first of it’s kind development in Pakistan.

He said: “At Versace ceramics we look to develop long-term collaborations with like minded and design conscious luxury developers and I’m certain our global collaboration will continue to gain strength as they now roll out their super luxury developments across Pakistan and internationally.”

He said that Versace Ceramics surfaces are designed to transfer the luxury and exclusive elegance of the Versace lifestyle to all areas of the home, from the floors, through the living areas, to the bathroom.

He said: “In every design project the iconic subjects of Versace the fashion house become previous decorative accessories and transform spaces into unique and special settings when combined with ceramic slabs. The brand has been the ceramic of choice for numerous high-end private homes as well as royal residences and hotel across the world.”

One Canal Road is expected to launch in October 2021 and will be home to Lahore’s most expensive penthouse boasting over 5000 square feet of space over tow floors with a price tag in excess of $2 Million USD.

