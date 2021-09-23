Initio Parfums Privés X Haute Living: Happiness And High Energy With Oud For Happiness, The Black Gold Project Collection

Photo Credit: Initio Parfums Privés

Cutting-edge French perfume Maison Initio Parfums Privés perfectly captures the juxtaposition of sacred geometry with the power of nature and the magic of science. The name Initio Parfums Privés references the origin or “initiation” into the world of understanding how fragrance interacts with brain and body chemistry so much so that natural molecules are enhanced when olfactive triggers are inhaled.

With the Black Gold Project Collection, Initio Parfums Privés adds an unexpected combination of Oud – which is referred to as “black gold,” hence the namesake of the collection, with fresh, fruity, and spicy ingredients. Following the approach of the Black Gold Project, the introduction of an exclusive fresh fragrance offers a newfound synergy of oud and sacred geometry. To embody the “power of nature and spirituality in a bottle,” a magical mixture is concocted with emotion through scientifically proven techniques combined with spiritual ingredients.

Photo Credit: Initio Parfums Privés

Opening the door to an extraordinary world of fragrant sensations, Oud For Happiness will serve as a pioneer in “functional fragrances.” In the name of mystical power and entrancing euphoria, Oud For Happiness “evokes a spiritual symbol to generate positive vibes and high energy.” The name of the fragrance directly correlates to its denoted definition of “a state of well-being and contentment; a pleasurable and satisfying experience.”

Photo Credit: Initio Parfums Privés

As emotions are typically associated with particular destinations or experiences, scent can serve as a propound recollection of joy. Oud For Happiness incorporates the finest natural oud blended with a vibrant burst of narcotic herbs to “inhale your way to happiness.” The all-natural yet boldly provocative fragrance includes notes of bergamot, ginger, cedar, Indian oud, licorice, natural herbs, vanilla, and musk. Its olfactive family is spicy, green, and woody. With the exclusive Oud For Happiness perfume, Initio Parfums Privés perfectly melds the desire for everlasting happiness with fragrant bliss. Fragrance has the power to bring about happiness.