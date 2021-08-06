Exceptionally Ephemeral: Paul Rousso Presents His Newest Collection At Avant Gallery

Photo Credit: Paul Rousso

Paul Rousso is an acclaimed visual artist and innovator originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. His accomplishments include drawing plans for the home of Robert De Niro as well as being the art director for brands such as Revlon, Clairol, Conde Nast, and Bloomingdales. Rousso’s signature works are large-scale sculptures of everyday objects, using scale to emphasize wrappers and ephemera that might otherwise be overlooked. By confronting viewers with these whimsically massive objects, Rousso underscores their importance as reflections of our society.

Recently, Paul Rousso sat down with Haute Living to discuss his inspirations, his passion for art, and his advice for those looking to follow in his footsteps.

How did your relationship with Avant Gallery begin?

Dmitry reached out and requested some art. I happily delivered.

What plans do you have for your relationship in the future?

We plan to dominate the world art scene and add a new dimension to the future of visual art.

How did you know that you wanted to pursue art?

My first-grade teacher asked the class to draw a self-portrait. I was the only one to get up and go look at myself in the mirror. After everyone turned in their portraits, my teacher announced, “Oh! We have an artist in the class!” And thus it began.

What is your inspiration behind the Big Money?

My work started out about trying to make the two-dimensional three-dimensional. It went through many phases. Finally, I was able to create a giant crumpled piece of paper as a solid object. The question then became what is the most important, most ubiquitous yet elusive, most sought-after paper on the planet? Big Money.

Tell us about your “Flat Depth” concept.

It is my opinion that 19th Century Art was replete with the illusion of space and depth. The 20th Century was all about flattening of said space and depth – from Picasso and Mondrian to Warhol and Lichtenstein – the world of art became flat. At the age of 19, it was my opinion that to become a great artist, there had to be a way to merge the two, and I came up with the concept of “Flat Depth.”

What can we expect from you next?

Stay tuned for this year’s Art Miami. Your mind will be blown and a feast for the eyes will be served.

Why wrappers and ephemera?

What could be more accessible, more universal, in our everyday lives than a candy wrapper, a newspaper, a magazine?

What advice do you have for those who might want to follow in your footsteps?

I would recommend they focus on ideas and be extremely resilient… and also they should plan to work their asses off.