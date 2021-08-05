Braman Miami Partner Bugatti To Join Forces With Porsche And Rimac Automobili

Photo Credit: Bugatti USA

Recently, Porsche and Rimac Automobili have finalized their collaboration plans, and endeavored to establish a new joint venture including Bugatti, named Bugatti Rimac. The CEOs of both major companies, Oliver Blume and Mate Rimac signed the relevant contracts, establishing the share split in Bugatti Rimac with 55 percent being held by Rimac Automobili and 45 percent by Porsche. The formation of the joint company is due to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021 but remains subject to the approval of antitrust authorities in several countries. Bugatti ownership will be redirected into the joint company on behalf of its current owner, Volkswagen, and Bugatti’s shares will then be transferred to Porsche. The new and synergic company, Bugatti Rimac, combines the genes of both strong individual brands in order to form an attractive automotive company both for customers and employees alike.

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. will remain at its historic headquarters in Molsheim, France, where it was founded in 1909. Bugatti has always stood at the pinnacle of the automotive industry, exceeding the dreams of its customers and of auto-aficionados around the globe. With its longstanding tradition and luxury motor industry experience, Bugatti is a valuable contributor to Bugatti Rimac, bringing in all of its comprehension of manufacturing and craftsmanship, carbon fiber and other lightweight materials, small series production, as well as a unique and experienced network of worldwide dealership partners.

Porsche and Rimac Automobili are the ideal partners to accompany Bugatti into the stirring future. Porsche first entered a fruitful partnership with Rimac Automobili in 2018, subsequently increasing its shares in the young, agile, and fast-paced Croatian automotive and technology company. Today, Porsche holds a 24 percent share in Rimac Automobili. Porsche itself is known as a leading sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, Germany, and has been the most profitable company within the collective Volkswagen Group. Rimac Automobili, on the other hand, has established itself as an industry pioneer in electric technologies, both as a technology supplier as well as an electric hypercar manufacturer with recent the launch of the new Rimac Nevera. Both companies are business power-houses on their own, and in their recent collaboration will continue to flourish.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG: “We are combining Bugatti’s strong expertise in the hyper sports car business with Rimac’s tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility. Bugatti is contributing a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, unique quality standards and craftsmanship, a loyal customer base, and a global dealer network to the joint venture. In addition to technology, Rimac is contributing new development and organizational approaches.”

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili: “This is a truly exciting moment in the short, yet rapidly expanding history of Rimac Automobili and this new venture takes things to a completely new level. I have always loved cars and can see at Bugatti where passion for cars can take you to. I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am by the potential of these two brands combining knowledge, technologies, and values to create some truly special projects in the future.”

Watch the live event here (→ https://youtu.be/hhUI6XmnTh8)

