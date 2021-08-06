Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

If you’re wandering up Sunset Boulevard in search of Cliff’s Edge, there’s no need to be disappointed that the Silver Lake haunt of old has changed hands and transformed into something new. Each and every drink and dish sampled at its reincarnation, Bacari Silver Lake, was outstanding — and all the more surprising because each dish outdid the last (which is no easy task, let me tell you). As conceived by Israeli-born Executive Chef and co-owner Lior Hillel, the Mediterranean-meets-Israeli menu of small plates is a total win. Standouts include the salatim, served with a vegan cashew pate, green chickpea hummus, hazelnut beet muhammara and piping hot, straight-out-of-the-oven pita bread; Prince Edward Island mussels; the pistachio lamb kabob; perfect, small but mighty pizzas; and a vegan double chocolate cake that’s to die for.

But now, on to those drinks. It was hard to pick just one cocktail from the Erin Earl-created beverage program, which features a selection of small-production wines, sangria, beer and specialty cocktails (that utilize housemade syrups and bitters), so we chose several.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

But first, your go-to, must-have, ride or die is the… Sinners Nectar (which makes being bad feel oh so good). This liquid gold goes down easily thanks to a heady blend of bourbon, grapefruit, pomegranate molasses and lime.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

But there’s more: We’d be remiss not to mention the Strawberry Fizz, an effervescent and refreshing cocktail made of vodka, strawberry, Aperol and lemon. The frothiness comes from whipped egg whites.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

The La Brea Rose is sharp and surprisingly tangy, but also sweet with a strong but not overpowering taste of rose thanks to its Lillet wash, tequila, agave, lime and rosewater.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

The Tokyo Sunset is as interesting a drink as they come, whose flavors combine to create a libation that you’ll be ordering on repeat: a winning combination of whisky, yuzu, lime, shisho leaf and grapefruit zest.

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

And last but certainly not least, a solid recommendation is the Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which yes, happens to be the name of a Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, but is also a play on the drink’s ingredients: Smith & Cross rum, granny smith apples, juiced fennel and lime.

Bacari Silver Lake is located at 3626 Sunset Blvd, 90026