Photo Credit: SEE Global Entertainment

For the first time ever, prolific street artist Banksy is coming to America. That is to say, a traveling exhibition of his work — dubbed “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” will kick off in Atlanta next month.

As presented by SEE Global Entertainment, the original Banksy exhibit that was the first to debut overseas five years ago, will feature original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and more, featuring 140 certified artworks all against the backdrop of Banksy’s jaw-dropping street art. Utilizing a proprietary stencil technique, the show also features reproductions of Banksy’s iconic works to allow audiences to experience their dramatic effect, firsthand.

Over 1.2 million visitors in 10 cities worldwide have already seen the exhibit that is now coming to the U.S. and Canada for a three year tour. The North American dates include:

Atlanta: Opens September 3, 2021

Location: Underground Atlanta (50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303)

Tickets available here

Miami: Opens December 10, 2021

Location: TBD

Tickets available here

Charlotte: Opens February 23, 2022

Location: TBD

Tickets available here

For more information about The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” visit here.