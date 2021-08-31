Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living
Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Haute Cuisine
WATCH: How To Prepare The Perfect Summer BBQ With Pat LaFrieda + Jay Cutler
Alesso
Cover Story
Alesso 2.0: The Swedish DJ Is Back In Sin City And More Ready To Rage Than Ever
Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges

Banksy’s Work Is Coming To America For The First Time Ever — But Will You See Him?

Art, News

BanksyPhoto Credit: SEE Global Entertainment

For the first time ever, prolific street artist Banksy is coming to America. That is to say, a traveling exhibition of his work — dubbed “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits” will kick off in Atlanta next month.

BanksyPhoto Credit: SEE Global Entertainment

As presented by SEE Global Entertainment, the original Banksy exhibit that was the first to debut overseas five years ago, will feature original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and more, featuring 140 certified artworks all against the backdrop of Banksy’s jaw-dropping street art. Utilizing a proprietary stencil technique, the show also features reproductions of Banksy’s iconic works to allow audiences to experience their dramatic effect, firsthand.

BanksyPhoto Credit: SEE Global Entertainment

Over 1.2 million visitors in 10 cities worldwide have already seen the exhibit that is now coming to the U.S. and Canada for a three year tour. The North American dates include:

BanksyPhoto Credit: SEE Global Entertainment

Atlanta: Opens September 3, 2021
Location: Underground Atlanta (50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303)
Tickets available here

Miami: Opens December 10, 2021
Location: TBD
Tickets available here

Charlotte: Opens February 23, 2022
Location: TBD
Tickets available here

For more information about The Art of Banksy: “Without Limits” visit here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Russell Dickerson
Celebrities
August 31, 2021
Home Is Where The Heart Is: Russell Dickerson On The “Home Sweet” Of “Southern Symphony”
By Laura Schreffler
Marie Kondo
Celebrities
August 30, 2021
Marie Kondo Shares Five Life Hacks For Sparking Joy In Time For Her New Netflix Series
By Laura Schreffler
New Fall Openings New York
City Guide
August 30, 2021
Looking Ahead: The Best New Fall Openings in New York
By Adrienne Faurote
Hotel Jerome
News
August 30, 2021
Chicago’s The Aviary Is Taking Over Aspen Hotspot Bad Harriet For One Night Only. Here Are The Details.
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami