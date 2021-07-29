Old Hollywood glamour is back with the return of the iconic Cannes red carpet. From Gucci and Chanel to Chopard and Balmain, these luxury fashion houses ensured celebrities were making a fashion statement at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Adèle Exarchopoulos wears an exclusive Fendi look at the premiere of her latest film “Rien à Foutre.”
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi
Anja Rubik in a one shoulder Saint Laurent gown.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Gemma Chan wears an organdy top with cuvette sequins and a beige degradé cotton skirt from the Valentino Haute Couture ‘Code Temporal’ Spring/Summer 2021 collection.
Photo Credit: Valentino/SPGItalia
Rosamund Pike in a Dior Fall-Winter 2021 red tulle dress.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Carla Bruni wears a Celine gown to the opening ceremony.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE
Soo Joo Park in a full Chanel look from the “Paris – 31 rue Cambon” Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection with Chanel Fine Jewelry.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel
Bella Hadid stuns in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Chopard earrings.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Dylan Penn dazzles in a Balmain Spring 2021 gown.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith in a custom Gucci strapless gown and Gucci High Jewelry.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images
Izabel Goulart in Chopard.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Julia Ducournau in PRADA while attending the “Titane” photocal.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada
Abigail Breslin in Chopard.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Dior Beauty Ambassador Iris Law in a white pleated Dior gown for the premiere of “The French” “Dispatch” by Wes Anderson.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
French actress Lyna Khoudri wore an embroidered silk Chanel dress from the Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture Collection.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel
Mélanie Thierry stuns in a CELINE gown.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE
Nibar Madar stunned in PRADA while attending the “amfAR Cannes Gala 2021.” She is wearing a double satin ultramarine blue gown embellished with a geometric rouches and a crystal belt.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada
Chanel ambassador Tilda Swinton and French actress Jeanne Balibar in Chanel.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel