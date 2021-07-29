Jay Cutler + Pat LaFrieda
Celebrating Fashion & Film: The Best Looks From Cannes Film Festival 2021

Celebrities, Fashion, Lifestyle, News, Travel

Old Hollywood glamour is back with the return of the iconic Cannes red carpet. From Gucci and Chanel to Chopard and Balmain, these luxury fashion houses ensured celebrities were making a fashion statement at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Keep scrolling to reminisce on some of our favorite looks this year. 

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Adèle Exarchopoulos wears an exclusive Fendi look at the premiere of her latest film “Rien à Foutre.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Cannes Film Festival 2021
v Anja Rubik in a one shoulder Saint Laurent gown.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Gemma Chan wears an organdy top with cuvette sequins and a beige degradé cotton skirt from the Valentino Haute Couture ‘Code Temporal’ Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

Photo Credit: Valentino/SPGItalia

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Rosamund Pike in a Dior Fall-Winter 2021 red tulle dress.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Carla Bruni wears a Celine gown to the opening ceremony.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Soo Joo Park in a full Chanel look from the “Paris – 31 rue Cambon” Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection with Chanel Fine Jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Bella Hadid stuns in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Chopard earrings.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Dylan Penn dazzles in a Balmain Spring 2021 gown.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Jodie Turner-Smith in a custom Gucci strapless gown and Gucci High Jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Izabel Goulart in Chopard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Julia Ducournau in PRADA while attending the “Titane” photocal.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Abigail Breslin in Chopard.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Dior Beauty Ambassador Iris Law in a white pleated Dior gown for the premiere of “The French” “Dispatch” by Wes Anderson.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2021
French actress Lyna Khoudri wore an embroidered silk Chanel dress from the Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture Collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Mélanie Thierry stuns in a CELINE gown.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Nibar Madar stunned in PRADA while attending the “amfAR Cannes Gala 2021.” She is wearing a double satin ultramarine blue gown embellished with a geometric rouches and a crystal belt.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

 

Cannes Film Festival 2021
Chanel ambassador Tilda Swinton and French actress Jeanne Balibar in Chanel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

