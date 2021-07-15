Photo Credit: Genesis USA

Following in the footsteps of the rest of the 2021 Genesis lineup, the all-new G80 executive sedan earns Top Safety Pick designation.

The Top Safety Pick Award was given to the G80 executive sedan by the Insurance Institue for Highway Safety (IIHS). Awarded in May, the Top Safety Pick places the G80 in direct company with the rest of the Genesis 2021 fleet, including the GV80 Sedan, G70 sport sedan, and G90 flagship sedan. This is the third consecutive year where the G80 has earned top honors along with the G70 and G90.

Each and every Genesis model is equipped with a comprehensive collection of state-of-the-art driver assistance and safety technology including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and more.

The technologies equipped by the 2021 Genesis G80 include:

10 standard airbags, including one of the only center-side airbags on the market, further protecting front cabin occupants in the event of a collision.

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Junction Crossing and Turning, mitigating the risk of impacts when turning or crossing through an intersection.

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, helping reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot.

An all-new platform – with strong focus on safety – including passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas with use of advanced high strength steel for rigidity and safety.

Photo Credit: Genesis USA

