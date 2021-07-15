The Best CBD Beauty Products For Your Skin

Photo Credit: AggrandizeWhile the world went crazy for CBD in 2018, it has taken us this long to realize that it’s a beauty product.

CBD is a beauty product. There. It’s out there. We said it. Oh, you want proof. Good, because we also researched some of the best CBD beauty products available on the market and lined them up below for your appraisal.

So, if you have problem skin, regularly get blotchy, or suffer from intermittent puffiness, grab your face roller and stock up on CBD products. Let’s talk about skincare and beautification because CBD could be better for you than you might think.

CBD as a Beauty Product

Yes, that’s right. CBD has several anti-inflammatory properties that make it perfect for the complexion. Since we like all things that are ideal for the complexion, it has gained notoriety as a beauty product to be reckoned with.

We will assume that you know enough about CBD now to know that it is derived from hemp plants, which are a cousin to cannabis but aren’t the same thing. If you need to know more, there’s a guide to CBD oil here that can help.

For now, let’s delve into those promised products. What are they, and where can we get some?

The Top Best Beauty Products Containing CBD

Without further ado, here are the best CBD beauty products to put on your skin.

1 – CBD Day Creams

You can now buy your CBD day and night creams right off the shelf in Holland & Barrett, in most states, anyway. CBD is antioxidant-rich, and they have mixed it with an intense moisturizer that is fully vegan and 100% softening on the skin. Team this with their night cream for best results.

Incidentally, this is not intended to be used by those under 18 years old.

2 – Aussie Hemp Haircare

Aussie haircare is legendary for being the leader in top-quality hair care products. Their shampoos are world-renowned as some of the best outsides of the salon, and now they have turned their attention to hemp and CBD oil hair care products.

Full disclosure is that we haven’t tried this yet, but it’s only because the supermarkets are closed at 1 am. If we’d known about it earlier, it would already be on our heads.

3 – Simple Daily Face Moisturizer

Anyone who has allergies to different parabens in face creams knows the pain of finding a good moisturizer. 90% of us turn to Simple in the end. They are paraben-free, colorant-free, additive-free, and don’t have anything chemically harmful to irritate the skin.

Now, Simple also has a face care range that is hemp and CBD oil-based. This miraculous formula is still all-natural, but now it uses that intense moisturization of CBD to add to your daily skincare routine. We absolutely cannot get enough.

CBD is Here to Stay

If you still doubt that CBD is a beauty product, there’s not much more we can do to convince you. Get yourself to the store. There’s so much to discover.

Written In Partnership With Aggrandize