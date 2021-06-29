Last year, Hedi Slimane debuted the CELINE trainers during the CELINE Spring/Summer Men’s “Dancing Kid” collection, proving a major success for the luxury fashion house. Inspired by the vintage codes of sport and performance, the design of the CELINE trainers give the nod to basketball sneakers in the sport’s glory days — the ‘80s and ‘90s. Following the release of the first two trainers, the CT-01 “Z Trainer” and CT-02, comes the highly anticipated CT-03 sneaker.

The CT-03 sneaker features a high-top construction with strategic color blocking and paneling, similar to its predecessors. By launching the new CT-03, Slimane reminds us of what the French designer does best: fusing the worlds of modern design with heritage luxury through fashion. Reminiscent of some of the greatest basketball players of all time, like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, these sneakers go beyond the court with sophisticated design details and fabrications.

The basketball trainers are crafted from 100 percent calfskin with delicate perforating and exquisite textile detailing, completed with the iconic CELINE signature embossed at the heel, tongue, and the scratch of the sneaker.

In the spirit of the NBA playoffs, keep scrolling to discover the new CT-03 in its new colorways, black and orange and white and black, and click here to shop the sneakers on CELINE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE Photo Credit: Courtesy of CELINE