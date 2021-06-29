Today, the iconic Italian fashion Maison Dolce & Gabbana and acclaimed NBA basketball player P.J. Tucker announced their exclusive collaboration: the Miami sneaker. Inspired by the passion, creativity, and sportsmanship of the beloved sport, the Miami sneakers take the court in two new iterations—a bold Sicilian orange and a neutral beige.

Globally known as the King of Sneakers due to his extraordinary collection—on and off the court—Tucker’s style fused with Dolce & Gabbana’s creativity and signature design point of view has brought new life to the Miami sneaker. An homage to the basketball sneakers of the early ‘90s, the new collaboration is a modern interpretation revealing the style of the sport today.

We sat down with Tucker for an exclusive look into his collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, where he reveals his personal relationship with style, what it was like working alongside Dolce & Gabbana, and more; scroll below to get the inside take on the new Miami sneaker.

Haute Living: What is your personal style, on and off the court?

PJ Tucker: My first memory of fashion is in the 5th grade when my mom would give me money for Christmas, so I could shop for myself. It was the mid-90s. Will Smith was the guy, Michael Jordan and Andre Agassi had all the cool Nike gear.

I have always been attracted to fashion. [Being] a kid growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, and playing basketball overseas in Europe, fashion has always been something I’ve always cared about; from being late to school because I was still picking out what I wanted to wear to deciding what to wear to games now during the NBA playoffs.

Fashion has always been a big part of my life.

HL: Tell us a bit about the design of the Miami sneaker.

PJ: My experience with working with Dolce&Gabanna was amazing! Their team was so accommodating and hands-on, but they also just let me create, work and be me. They gave me free rein to just do me. Due to Covid-19, obviously, it all had to be done through Zoom calls and text messages, but we figured it out, and I couldn’t be happier.

They basically just said, “Make whatever you would wear!” and I did! The process was amazing, and the whole team was really cool. I hope people will love the sneaker and enjoy it as much as I do.

HL: What design elements are important to you when looking for a sneaker?

PJ: There are so many things to consider. I would say the silhouette, the materials, colors, and of course, the vibe.

The Miami sneakers will become an intangible art piece, abstract yet substantial, merging two worlds that are very close to Dolce&Gabbana, the physical and the virtual. To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, 100 pairs of the sneakers, signed by P. J. Tucker and paired to an exclusive NFT, which launched today on Dolce & Gabbana's website.