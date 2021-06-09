Photo Credit: Taittinger

Haute Wine Society and Wine Access joined forces with legendary Champagne house Taittinger and its leading lady, President, legacy and heiress Vitalie Taittinger, for a truly sparkling evening. Here is what you need to know about the brand so you can “drink stars” yourself at home.

ABOUT: TAITTINGER

Champagne Taittinger is one of the few remaining family owned and operated Champagne houses.The firm is distinguished for its extensive vineyard holdings of 752 acres, including prestigious GrandCru vineyards in the Côte des Blancs and Montagne de Reims regions. Unlike most large houses, this champagne relies primarily on estate grapes for its portfolio. Also unique are the higher proportion of Chardonnay in its wines that gives it its signature style, and the time devoted to aging the wines before release—most often greatly exceeding the legal requirement, in a practice that also has become a hallmark for the brand. It is also critically acclaimed: Taittinger consistently receives outstanding (90+) scores, worldwide recognition among connoisseurs.

GETTING TO KNOW VITALIE TAITTINGER

Vitalie Taittinger is the eldest daughter of Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger. She has always been passionate about drawing, painting and design, and has a degree from the Emile Cohl School of Design in Lyon. She formed her own business promoting clients in the Champagne and gastronomy sectors, then joined Taittinger in 2007. Today, Vitalie uses her artistic talents at Champagne Taittinger. Her mission: as the house’s President, to develop and reinforce the image of the Champagne House. She embodies the unique style of the house and pursues those everyday moments of joy. “As soon as you decide to live your life each day to the fullest, every day will quickly become more special and meaningful”. She lives in Reims with her husband and children.

THE CHAMPAGNES

BRUT RESERVE

Taittinger Brut Réserve is made from 40 % Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 25% Pinot Meunier, using perfectly matured grapes harvested from over 35 different vineyards. This subtle blend results in a light, elegant and balanced champagne.

PRESTIGE ROSE

This champagne is remarkably vibrant and sophisticated. Its taste reveals a subtle balance between the freshness and structure of the ever-present red fruit, making it full-bodied and smooth. Its strong character is also shown in its delightfully unique, intense, shimmering colour. A superbly blended rosé.

PRELUDE GRANDS CRUS

The balance between freshness and aromatic strength is what makes this champagne such a harmonious blend. The cuvee comes together through the careful selection of the best Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Grands Crus, taken from just the first pressing, and a maturation period of 5 years in the cellars. With its blend of 50/50 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, it is the ideal prelude to a unique moment of pleasure and celebration.

KEY MOMENTS FROM OUR TASTING

“This is a house which is really followed by destiny. I think that it was created by my great grandfather, Pierre Taittinger, built in 1932. The third oldest house of champagne… This guy was young, beautiful, handsome, and very smart. This guy had just arrived in champagne and had many ideas, and it was very different. We are talking about the context. He decided to buy vineyards, he decided to put his name in the bottle, he decided to choose chardonnay as the main grape, which was very rare at that time because chardonnay is kind of a fragile grape. And many inspirations like that, which are for us today the main assets. So, he did his first part of the history. He put all the bases. Then after, unfortunately, he died, and his brother came after him and did a lot to expand the name and to expand the brand around the round, choosing some very good ambassadors and distributors, especially in America. He did a lot of many beautiful things. Champagne, which is one of the best in the house. When my grandfather, Jean Taittinger — who was the chef of the group — decided to retire, maybe two years after, the rest of the family decided to sell champagne. The champagne was bought by Starwood Group in 2005, and my father, who was so sad working for 30 years in the company and dreaming about transmitting (the company)to his own children. Also, I think my father was very proud of what his uncles and his father had done to give love to the name, to really give them their life, to build a kind of an empire. I think my father, for him, it was kind of a shame, because it was just taking the money out of something built by others. So, finally decided to secretly fight to be able to rebuy the champagne and he did that very well with his own weapon, with his heart, with the people he knew. It has been something very human and very sensitive. Finally, he managed to do that in 2006. He rebuilt the company with help and the champagne went back to the family. It went back also for the people of the house, and it was very important because for all the employees it was promised to be here with the family again So it has been for us, my brother and I, a very big lesson of life, and we decided to follow him, so my father was very in advance. I think he anticipated the moment he would have to retire and since the first day he is thinking about the transmission. So, finally, in twenty years, it’s the same year you succeed. He’s a wonderful diplomat. He gave me the responsibility to be the president of the house with my brother, Clovis. who is the general manager, and so the two of us, at the head of the company, following the history. So, in short, I tried to go as quickly as I could.”

“I think that the people that are working with me will probably tell you that I’m always growing when I’m also bored. So, this is the thing which is present in everyday life but doesn’t have any link with my job, but after, you know, there is something that I will always remember about the studies I did. When you are growing, when you are sitting up, finally, you learn how to be yourself, and you learn that the only meaning of what you are doing is to be 100% able to express what makes you different. I think that for me in champagne, this is exactly what I really try to do every day, to create a special space which looks like only Taittinger. This is for me, very important.”

“I became president just three months ago. [Doing so during Covid made me] realize that the most important thing was to make us all survive and to try to protect all the people that are working at Taittinger. The second thing was of course, to make sure that the company survived also. It has been a kind of exercise every day to find the best way to protect myself. I think it was tough sometimes, we were a little bit worried, but after all, we are a very good team with my brother, with all the people of the company. I think we did that all together and it was very stimulating.”

