There’s A New Real Estate Agency On The Block But It’s In The Cloud

The history of humanity is rife with individuals doing things a little different from the status quo. Trailblazers and trendsetters through the decades have never been afraid of smashing stereotypes and thinking outside of the box to get things done. Adapting to ever-changing and hostile circumstances to not just survive but flourish is the calling card of human beings the world over. The Covid-19 pandemic has been the last in a long line of upheavals that have changed the world and made us rethink our roles within it. The changes have been massive and have had a knock-on effect in all walks of life, particularly the property market, as The Feely Group founder, Kevin Feely, knows all too well.

“The future has always been digital but the real estate sector was reluctant to acknowledge this for a long time,” explains Feely. “Covid-19 changed all that. Everyone realized pretty much overnight that if they didn’t get with the digital program and take as much of their operations online as possible, they wouldn’t be able to survive in the new normal.”

Feely Group’s decision to branch into the retail sector was partly because of Covid-19 and because Feely had harbored a vision for some time of a real estate agency based solely in the cloud.

Feely explained, “With global lockdowns, everything became virtual, and the real estate sector was struggling to keep up. We saw a huge gap in the market and moved in.”

That move entailed The Feely Group offering clients everything a traditional real estate agency did but purely in a virtual sense. Feely revealed, “A few years ago, such a scenario would have sounded insane, but we’ve all had a lot of adapting to do in recent times. Here’s the thing though, having a real estate agency based solely in the cloud works and works well. The feedback from our clients has been great, and the sales figures speak for themselves.”

By combining a service that offers virtual reality walkthroughs, allowing clients to browse houses from the comfort of their own homes, mitigating costs by moving everything online, and developing a systems-orientated business, The Feely Group has proved something of a game-changer in the last six months.”

Kevin Feely says, “Innovation and creation are a dynamic that takes the tired and the stale and gives it the spark it needs to evolve in a myriad of unexpected ways. That, to me, is the essence of what The Feely Group is doing in the real estate sector. We are bringing a different game to the table. We have no physical office space, but the digital space where we operate is limitless in scope. Our estate agents host physical showings, and this is their primary focus. Whereas before, they would also have to market, chase leads, and organize sales, we now have systems in place to do all of this in the cloud. This makes the whole concept of buying and selling properties extremely accessible and convenient for all parties involved. It’s an exciting step in a brand new direction for the real estate market, and The Feely Group is delighted to be leading the charge.”