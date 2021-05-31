Meet GitiOnline – Miami’s Hottest New Boutique

Photo Credit: GitiOnline

Written In Partnership With Ascend

GitiOnline is an online fashion store serving the fashion needs of young women around the world. Based in Miami, the store has built a reputation for providing stylish fashion clothing and accessories without compromising quality. Having grown a large following on online platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, Giti is becoming a recognizable name in the fashion industry.

With a focus on uniqueness and having a wide and varied selection, Giti’s initially rose to success. From dresses to jackets and tops to shoes, they offer a complete range of selection to women of all sizes. The brand encourages empowerment and being comfortable in one’s skin. Giti offers apparel that can suit any occasion and body type.

Starting as a brick-and-mortar boutique in Gainesville, Florida, in 2003, the store was a source for the latest fashion clothing and accessories, attracting customers locally.

Giti saw the gap in new retail stores having a tough time getting supplies from manufacturers. They switched from retail selling to wholesale, establishing themselves as the middleman between manufacturers and retail stores. As a result of this change, they were able to continue to grow.

New businesses did not want to buy products in large quantities from manufacturers and be stuck with inventory that they could not sell. Giti bought from manufacturers and sold the supplies in small quantities to retailers. Since they had the ability to purchase stock in large quantities, they could stock up on inventory and supply small quantities to retail stores, as and when the need arose. This way they allowed retail stores to have a reliable supply of goods in limited quantities as they tried to establish themselves and gain the trust of customers.

After transitioning further into an online store, Giti has managed to provide its customers the same quality of products and service. Despite the restrictions brought about by government lockdowns due to COVID-19, the store has continued to grow and attract more customers. The customers love them for the new fashion trends they pick on quickly. They know that fashion is ever-changing and keep a close eye on the latest trends to give their customers what they exactly want.

Giti is known nationwide as one of the most popular stores for plus-sized apparel. They have established themselves in this niche and introduce new plus-sized products for women. Staying true to its mission, the store strives to serve customers and bring new and trendy products.

Fashion clothing and accessories is a highly competitive market and to differentiate itself from the rest, the store makes sure to keep up with the latest trends. Giti has established itself as a reliable source of apparel and accessories for women. The store is dedicated to delivering high-quality products at affordable prices.

With this constant growth, the store is set to expand its reach to all parts of the world. GitiOnline aims to ship its products to other countries with the same efficiency as it has been able to do in the United States. They plan to continue growing and reaching more customers around the world in the future.