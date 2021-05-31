What Happens After A Hair Transplant? Beauty Travel 24 Explains The Following Procedure

Photo Credit: Beauty Travels 24

Written In Partnership With Ascend

Hair loss can be devastating and impact every aspect of your life, from professional to personal. It’s estimated that about two-thirds of men over 35 are experiencing hair loss, but this isn’t only a male issue. Women experience hair loss as well, and many are pursuing hair transplants as a remedy. The hair transplant process has evolved over the years, so potential candidates for this procedure can be certain of excellent results.

A hair transplant is a procedure in which a surgeon moves hair follicles to a bald area. Hair implantation is not a one-session procedure, and you may require at least three or four sessions for the entire head to be done. The sessions will be months apart to allow for effective healing after each transplant.

There are many issues to be considered after the hair transplant operation. As Beauty Travels 24, we share them with you according to our expert doctor and staff team:

Pain After Operation: After the hair transplant operation is completed, you may feel pain at the hair transplant and donor area. Painkillers, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory medicines may be administered to reduce pain and swelling and protect you from infections. But your doctor should decide to use any medicines. Also, there may be itching after the operation. This operation area shows that it has healed. If the itching is strong, you can ask your doctor’s opinion for medication.

Swelling: In new hair transplantation methods, swelling is very low, but sometimes a little swelling can be seen in the hair transplantation area depending on the hair transplant method. Because of this, you can use ice to ease the swelling. This swelling decreases within a week at the latest.

Hair Loss: After the hair transplant, your hair will fall out. You don’t have to worry, this is part of the treatment process. This hair loss starts the first 3-4 weeks after hair transplant. The implanted grafts start to grow after the 5th and 6th months. It takes about 12 months to achieve the final results.

Washing Hair After Operation: Hair washing is one of the most important stages that will affect the result of hair transplantation. There are many issues that you need to be careful about when washing your hair after hair transplantation. Before washing your hair, a moisturizing cream should be applied to the hair transplantation area first. This will accelerate the healing by providing a softening effect in the hair transplantation and donor area. After this stage, the scalp should be washed with warm water after 15-30 minutes. While washing a special medical shampoo should be used. Also, you should perform the shampoo foaming to the entire scalp without rubbing it carefully. You need to do all this gently. After washing, dry your hair gently with a paper towel. The use of moisturizer should not be forgotten until the scabs fall off and the scalp is dry. You should continue the washing process with shampoo every day to remove the scabs. After 7-10 days, there should be no scab marks on your scalp and you can start to wash your hair normally 14 days after transplantation. You can wash your hair more than once a day after the operation if necessary in consultation with your doctor.

Healing: The healing process in hair transplantation varies according to the method of operation. The healing in hair transplantation with Choi pen is faster than other methods. There may be a pain for a few days after the operation and red scabs for 7-10 days. After 10-15 days, the patient regains his normal appearance. Post-operative rash lasts longer in light-skinned patients, but shorter in darker-skinned patients. So the healing after hair transplantation varies according to the method of hair transplant operation, health status, and lifestyle of the patient. It takes about 12 months to get results.

Physical Activities: After the hair transplant operation, you can continue your physical activities that will not make you sweat too much. However, you should start exercising actively after ten days. You should definitely take a shower after physical activity in order to avoid the risk of infection.

Also once the hair transplant operation is completely finished, these are among the things to keep top of mind:

You should elevate with the head on a few pillows when sleeping.

We recommend that you don’t consume alcohol for two weeks after the hair transplant operation.

You should be protected from sunlight for about two weeks.

You need to be aware of what products you put in your hair, as some may be harmful after surgery.

It can be a life-changing experience to get a full head of hair back. This permanent solution can give downtrodden patients a new lease on life, allowing them to put their best selves forward. Beauty Travels 24, which is an expert in choosing the most suitable clinic for hair transplant surgery, has provided treatment opportunities successfully for over 55 thousand international patients since its establishment. Additionally, Beauty Travels 24 is the first company to have received a TUV certificate. Do you want to be next? Reach out to Beauty Travels 24 to talk to an expert!