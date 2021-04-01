Pianist Jowy Cenat Generates Buzz With His Melodic Symphonies

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Jowy Cenat

Jowy Cenat, a self-taught pianist from Queens, New York, has been getting quite a lot of attention on social media since 2020. Many of his performances have been going viral on leading platforms likeYouTubeandFacebook. However, his success does not stop there.

Using the knowledge that he has gained from practice and teaching himself to play the piano, he educates others about his craft and inspires them to do their best. Although his online presence can be mainly credited to his talent in music, he is more than just a musician.

What Made Jowy Cenat an Online Star

Many might have already heard about him or at the very least listened to one of his viral performances online. However, his journey is not something that many know about and he wants to let people know about his story. Through it, he wishes to inspire others to create their own success.

He shares his music prowess with other aspirants

Contrary to what many might have initially thought, Jowy Cenat was not a proficient performer since he was a kid. Although he picked up the piano at a young age, he never had the opportunity to exhibit his talents publicly until later on in his life. He has always been passionate for playing the instrument which is why although the journey required a lot of self-control he was able to persist and succeed.

Jowy didn’t enroll in any expensive classes, but he instead taught himself until he reached the level of proficiency he is at now. The pianist knows firsthand how much effort it takes to pursue the art so he used his experience to guide aspiring musicians to fame and success. He didn’t only gain the recognition and respect of many because he was excellent in his expertise. Another reason was the hope that he brings to those who aim to follow in his steps. He looks to inspire other people to pursue their love of music too by sharing all of the ups, downs, and lessons learned from his experiences.

He brings unique melodies to mainstream platforms

Most artists share their music on social media in the hopes of getting many people to listen to them, but not everyone is able to make it big. However, Jowy Cenat has both the skill and the unique musical talent to go with it.

He takes inspiration for his musical style from his ancestry. He is of Haitian descendant and he reflects that on his musical pieces. He is bringing a musical style that originated from the Caribbean islands, Zouk, to mainstream platforms worldwide. This unique melody that is rarely observed on songs nowadays curiously draws people to listen to his performances.

Jowy Cenat wants to emphasize how willingness plays an essential part in reaching one’s dreams. Those who wholeheartedly devote themselves to what they want to achieve and are willing to make personal sacrifices to accomplish their goals have the power to make things happen.