Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration

The McLaren x TUMI Collab Is A Sleek New Favorite Of The Jet Set

Travel

 McLaren x TumiPhoto Credit: Tumi

Although business travel is at a virtual standstill, we’re still counting down the days until it comes back and we’re on the go, go, go again. Which is where TUMI comes in: it’s new collaboration with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren, is a must for the jet set traveler who likes to move quickly, and stylishly.

McLaren x TumiPhoto Credit: Tumi

The result of a two-year effort is a nine-piece capsule collection comprised of nine pieces. Each encompasses elements of McLaren’s sleek, bold supercars and race cars. All are highlighted with McLaren’s signature Papaya colorway and feature CX6 carbon fiber accents.

McLaren x TumiPhoto Credit: Tumi

Key travel pieces include:

  • The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and the Quantum Duffel. The carry-on is crafted in a hybrid of materials, including Tegris, an extremely hard-wearing thermoplastic composite found in race cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a molded-fabric front panel with a supercar-influenced design that is echoed throughout the collaboration. This solid build allows the collection to protect the contents it carries, incorporating further elements of McLaren’s supercar designs. The interior features a compression strap that takes its cues from the six-point racing harnesses found in its race cars and track-only models such as the limited-edition McLaren Senna GTR.
  • The Velocity Backpack, which was created to keep wearers connected all day long thanks to the inclusion of a USB port and padded laptop compartment. TUMI’s hallmark “Add-a-Bag” sleeve makes it a fitting companion to the collection’s carry-on.
  • The Torque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch are additional contemporary styles for light-carry and hands-free days.
  • The Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organizer, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit are all ultra-portable accessories to keep your belongings protected, organized.

The collection launched yesterday, March 31st, and is available on TUMI.com and McLarenstore.com, TUMI stores and select McLaren retailers globally.

McLaren x TumiPhoto Credit: Tumi

PREVIOUS POST
Farmer's Market
Ambassador
March 31, 2021
Culinary Ambassador Dominique Crenn: How To Find Michelin Star-Worthy Produce At Your Local Farmer’s Market
By Laura Schreffler
News
March 31, 2021
Market America 2021 Virtual World Conference Revolutionizes Ecommerce Industry After Weekend Of Product Launches, New Technologies, And
By Andres E. Caceres
Janelle Monáe with blonde hair singing on microphone
Celebrities
March 29, 2021
Ralph Lauren Debuts Old Hollywood Film Featuring Janelle Monáe For Spring 2021 Collection Presentation
By Mikahila Bloomfield
News
March 29, 2021
The Vibe Is Here With Palo Santo
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader