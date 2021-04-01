Photo Credit: Tumi

Although business travel is at a virtual standstill, we’re still counting down the days until it comes back and we’re on the go, go, go again. Which is where TUMI comes in: it’s new collaboration with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren, is a must for the jet set traveler who likes to move quickly, and stylishly.

Photo Credit: Tumi

The result of a two-year effort is a nine-piece capsule collection comprised of nine pieces. Each encompasses elements of McLaren’s sleek, bold supercars and race cars. All are highlighted with McLaren’s signature Papaya colorway and feature CX6 carbon fiber accents.

Photo Credit: Tumi

Key travel pieces include:

The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and the Quantum Duffel. The carry-on is crafted in a hybrid of materials, including Tegris, an extremely hard-wearing thermoplastic composite found in race cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a molded-fabric front panel with a supercar-influenced design that is echoed throughout the collaboration. This solid build allows the collection to protect the contents it carries, incorporating further elements of McLaren’s supercar designs. The interior features a compression strap that takes its cues from the six-point racing harnesses found in its race cars and track-only models such as the limited-edition McLaren Senna GTR.

The Velocity Backpack, which was created to keep wearers connected all day long thanks to the inclusion of a USB port and padded laptop compartment. TUMI’s hallmark “Add-a-Bag” sleeve makes it a fitting companion to the collection’s carry-on.

The Torque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch are additional contemporary styles for light-carry and hands-free days.

The Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organizer, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit are all ultra-portable accessories to keep your belongings protected, organized.

The collection launched yesterday, March 31st, and is available on TUMI.com and McLarenstore.com, TUMI stores and select McLaren retailers globally.

Photo Credit: Tumi